Three Sun players named to Team WNBA for upcoming All-Star Game

Three Connecticut Sun players were named to the WNBA All-Star team that will challenge the U.S. Olympic team in the 17th annual WNBA All-Star game on Wednesday, July 14, in Las Vegas.
Jonquel Jones, Dewanna Bonner and Brionna Jones were named to the WNBA All-Star team that will face the Olympic team at 7 p.m., live on ESPN.
Jonquel Jones, is due to make the third All-Star appearance (2017, 2019) of her career. The 6-6 forward is currently leading the Sun in points per game (21.7) and rebounds per game (10.9).
Averaging a career-high in points and a second-best in rebounds, Jones sits third in the WNBA for points per game and first in rebounds per game. In 2017 and 2019, when Jones was also selected as an All-Star, she led the league in rebounding both years.
Bonner, a 12-year WNBA veteran, will also be representing the Sun in this year’s All-Star Game. The 6-4 forward is currently second on the team in points and rebounds per game. Averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. Bonner will appear in her fourth All-Star game.
Brionna Jones, who received the first All-Star selection of her career, is averaging a career-best 14.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game in a career-high 31.1 minutes of action per game.
Drafted eighth overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Brionna Jones has solidified herself as one of the top frontcourt players in the league. In 2020, the 6-3 forward saw her first career start and has been in the starting line-up for every contest she has seen action in since.
Former Sun guard Courtney Williams, now in Atlanta, will be making her first All-Star Game appearance for Team WNBA.
The U.S. national team includes five former UConn players – Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart along with Tina Charles and Napheesa Collier.
Team WNBA
|Player
|Team
|College
|Yrs.
|All-Star
|Dewanna Bonner
|Connecticut
|Auburn
|11
|4
|Liz Cambage
|Las Vegas
|Australia
|4
|4
|Kahleah Cooper
|Chicago
|Rutgers
|5
|1
|Dearica Hamby
|Las Vegas
|Wake Forest
|6
|1
|Brionna Jones
|Connecticut
|Maryland
|4
|1
|Jonquel Jones
|Connecticut
|G. Washington
|4
|3
|Betnijah Laney
|New York
|Rutgers
|5
|1
|Arike Ogunbowale
|Dallas
|Notre Dame
|2
|1
|Candace Parker
|Chicago
|Tennessee
|13
|6
|Satou Sabally
|Dallas
|Oregon
|1
|1
|Courtney Vandersloot
|Chicago
|Gonzaga
|10
|3
|Courtney Williams
|Atlanta
|South Florida
|5
|1
U.S. women’s Olympic team
|Player
|Team
|College
|Yrs.
|All-Star
|Ariel Atkins
|Washington
|Texas
|3
|1
|Sue Bird
|Seattle
|UConn
|17
|12
|Tina Charles
|Washington
|UConn
|10
|8
|Napheesa Collier
|Minnesota
|UConn
|2
|2
|Sklyar Diggins-Smith
|Phoenix
|Notre Dame
|7
|5
|Sylvia Fowles
|Minnesota
|LSU
|13
|7
|Chelsea Gray
|Las Vegas
|Duke
|6
|4
|Brittney Griner
|Phoenix
|Baylor
|8
|7
|Jewell Lloyd
|Seattle
|Notre Dame
|6
|3
|Breanna Stewart
|Seattle
|UConn
|4
|3
|Diana Taurasi
|Phoenix
|UConn
|16
|10
|A’ja Wilson
|Las Vegas
|South Carolina
|3
|3