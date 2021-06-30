Three Sun players named to Team WNBA for upcoming All-Star Game

Three Connecticut Sun players were named to the WNBA All-Star team that will challenge the U.S. Olympic team in the 17th annual WNBA All-Star game on Wednesday, July 14, in Las Vegas.

Jonquel Jones, Dewanna Bonner and Brionna Jones were named to the WNBA All-Star team that will face the Olympic team at 7 p.m., live on ESPN.

Jonquel Jones, is due to make the third All-Star appearance (2017, 2019) of her career. The 6-6 forward is currently leading the Sun in points per game (21.7) and rebounds per game (10.9).

Averaging a career-high in points and a second-best in rebounds, Jones sits third in the WNBA for points per game and first in rebounds per game. In 2017 and 2019, when Jones was also selected as an All-Star, she led the league in rebounding both years.

Bonner, a 12-year WNBA veteran, will also be representing the Sun in this year’s All-Star Game. The 6-4 forward is currently second on the team in points and rebounds per game. Averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. Bonner will appear in her fourth All-Star game.

Brionna Jones, who received the first All-Star selection of her career, is averaging a career-best 14.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game in a career-high 31.1 minutes of action per game.

Drafted eighth overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Brionna Jones has solidified herself as one of the top frontcourt players in the league. In 2020, the 6-3 forward saw her first career start and has been in the starting line-up for every contest she has seen action in since.

Former Sun guard Courtney Williams, now in Atlanta, will be making her first All-Star Game appearance for Team WNBA.

The U.S. national team includes five former UConn players – Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart along with Tina Charles and Napheesa Collier.

Team WNBA

Player Team College Yrs. All-Star Dewanna Bonner Connecticut Auburn 11 4 Liz Cambage Las Vegas Australia 4 4 Kahleah Cooper Chicago Rutgers 5 1 Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Wake Forest 6 1 Brionna Jones Connecticut Maryland 4 1 Jonquel Jones Connecticut G. Washington 4 3 Betnijah Laney New York Rutgers 5 1 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Notre Dame 2 1 Candace Parker Chicago Tennessee 13 6 Satou Sabally Dallas Oregon 1 1 Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Gonzaga 10 3 Courtney Williams Atlanta South Florida 5 1

U.S. women’s Olympic team

Player Team College Yrs. All-Star Ariel Atkins Washington Texas 3 1 Sue Bird Seattle UConn 17 12 Tina Charles Washington UConn 10 8 Napheesa Collier Minnesota UConn 2 2 Sklyar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Notre Dame 7 5 Sylvia Fowles Minnesota LSU 13 7 Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Duke 6 4 Brittney Griner Phoenix Baylor 8 7 Jewell Lloyd Seattle Notre Dame 6 3 Breanna Stewart Seattle UConn 4 3 Diana Taurasi Phoenix UConn 16 10 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas South Carolina 3 3