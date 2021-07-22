2021 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

2021 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Championship tournament

Friday, July 23

Qualifying round

(8) Wallingford at (9) Glastonbury, 7:30 p.m., Riverfront Park

(10) Manchester at (7) Southington, 7 p.m., Southington High

Sunday, July 25

Double-elimination

At higher seeds

Game 1: No. 8 seed at (1) Simsbury, 5 p.m., Memorial Field

Game 2: (5) West Haven at (4) Western Mass., 1 p.m., Spec Pond, Wilbraham

Game 3: No. 7 seed at (2) Brass City, 2 p.m., Municipal Stadium (Waterbury)

Game 4: (6) Manchester Mavericks at (3) Hamden, 5 p.m., Sheehan HS

Monday, July 26

Game 3: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, loser eliminated

Game 4: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4, loser eliminated

Game 5: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament

2020: Brass City 13, Manchester Eagles 1 (6)

2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3

2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0

Best-of-3 championship series

2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1

2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1

2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1

2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0

2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0

2021 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League final standings

Team GP W-L-T Pts. Simsbury Sabercats 22 17-5-0 56 Brass City Bombers 21 15-6-0 51 Hamden Miners 21 12-7-2 47 Western Mass. Pioneers 22 11-10-1 45 Manchester Mavericks 21 9-12-0 39 West Haven Sailors 19 9-8-2 39 Wallingford Silver Storm 20 7-12-1 35 Southington Black Knights 19 8-11-0 35 Glastonbury Arrows 18 7-11-0 32 Manchester Eagles 19 3-16-0 25 Points: 3 for a win, 2 for a tie and 1 for a loss