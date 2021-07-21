Naugatuck Legion grabs quick lead and beats Avon, 6-2

AVON, July 21, 2021 – The Naugatuck American Legion baseball team grabbed a quick four-run lead and kept it for good in a 6-2 Zone 1 victory over Avon Wednesday evening at Buckingham Field.

Post 17 led 4-0 after one inning and extended the lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth inning.

Nick Amatulli had a double for Avon (8-6) while Christian Brodreau and Emmett Borenstein each had RBI singles.

Naugatuck 6, Avon 2

At Avon

Naugatuck (9-5)

400 020 0 — 6-10-1

Avon (8-6) 001 010 0 — 2-6-2

Derrick Jagello, Nicholas Bruno (5), Ryan Sutherland (7) and unknown; Danny Bae, Daniel Galliher (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Jagello; LP: Bae (3-3); 2B: Nick Amatulli (A)