Naugatuck Legion grabs quick lead and beats Avon, 6-2 – The Collinsville Press
American Legion

Naugatuck Legion grabs quick lead and beats Avon, 6-2

Naugatuck jumped out to a quick lead and beat Avon on Wednesday night, 6-2.

AVON, July 21, 2021 – The Naugatuck American Legion baseball team grabbed a quick four-run lead and kept it for good in a 6-2 Zone 1 victory over Avon Wednesday evening at Buckingham Field.

Post 17 led 4-0 after one inning and extended the lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth inning.

Nick Amatulli had a double for Avon (8-6) while Christian Brodreau and Emmett Borenstein each had RBI singles.

Naugatuck 6, Avon 2
At Avon
Naugatuck (9-5)

400  020  0  — 6-10-1
Avon (8-6)                        001  010  0  — 2-6-2
Derrick Jagello, Nicholas Bruno (5), Ryan Sutherland (7) and unknown; Danny Bae, Daniel Galliher (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Jagello; LP: Bae (3-3); 2B: Nick Amatulli (A)

