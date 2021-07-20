Angus goes the distance as Avon Legion beats Simsbury, 10-4

SIMSBURY, July 20, 2021 – Pitcher Ben Angus allowed seven hits and struck out five as the Avon American Legion baseball team won their eighth game of the season with a 10-4 Zone 1 victory over winless Simsbury Tuesday night at Memorial Field.

Angus went the distance on the mound to lift Avon, which won their third game in the last four and improved to 8-5.

Avon took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Jacob Wirth’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly. With two outs, another walk loaded the bases and a second run came in with Max Raha drawing a walk. Christian Boudreau’s two-RBI single to left field gave Avon a 4-0 lead.

Avon loaded the bases in the third inning with two outs when Angus reached on an error, driving in a run. Another walk and a hit batter drove in another two runs for a 7-0 lead.

Matthew Ferro had a double for Simsbury (0-12, 0-11 Zone 1). Two Avon errors and two walks led to four runs for Simsbury in the fifth inning.

For Angus, it was his second complete game of the American Legion season. The Post 201 pitching staff has four complete games in the last seven games. Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they host Naugatuck at 5:30 p.m. at Buckingham Field.

Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they host Zone 1 leader Meriden (11-4) at Memorial Field.

Simsbury had nine hits but it wasn’t enough in a 10-4 loss to Naugatuck on Monday night on the road. Aidan Dwyer and Grant Kaplinski were each 2-for-3 for Post 84 with Owen Murphy going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.

Naugatuck had 12 hits led by Jake Murphy, who was 2-for-2 with a single, double and four RBI. Winning pitcher Brady Evon was 2-for-3 with one RBI at the plate. On the mound, he went the distance to pick up the win, allowing nine hits and striking out six. He walked just two.

Avon 10, Simsbury 4

At Simsbury

Avon (8-5) 043 300 0 — 10-7-1

Simsbury (0-12) 000 040 0 — 4-3-1

Ben Angus and Emmett Borenstein; Grant Kaplinski

, Nolan Conderino (3), Morgan Rybczyk (4), William Smith (7) and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: Angus (1-3); LP: Kaplinski (0-1); 2B: Matthew Ferro (S)

Naugatuck 10, Simsbury 4

At Naugatuck (July 19)

Simsbury (0-11) 300 000 1 — 4-9-4

Naugatuck (6-5) 203 221 x — 10-12-0

Dan Gorham, William Smith (5), Kevin Gallagher (6) and Jackson Matyczyk; Brady Evon and unknown; WP: Evon; LP: Gorham (0-2); 2B: Nicholas Bruno (N), Derrick Jagello (N), Jake Murphy (N), Matthew Ferro (S)