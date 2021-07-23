Hard-hitting Avon Legion get 14 hits in win over Meriden

AVON, July 23, 2021 – Dylan Love and Max Raha had three hits each as the Avon American Legion baseball team rapped out a season-high 14 hits in a 10-7 win over Meriden in Zone 1 action Friday at Buckingham Field.

Avon (9-6) had six hits and took advantage of two errors to race out to an early six-run lead in the first inning. Post 201 extended it to 7-0 in the second inning and led 9-3 after three innings.

Raha was 3-for-5 while Love was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Nick Amatullo was 1-for-3 with two RBI as nine of 10 Avon batters in the game had at least one RBI. Tyler Bonney had a double for Avon and also earned his second save of the season by getting two Meriden strikeouts with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Ed Jankoski (2-0) pitched four strong innings, allowing just two hits and fanning six.

For Meriden, Evan Cordero was 2-for-4 with two RBI while Ethan Brazd had a double. Meriden and West Hartford will represent Zone 1 in the upcoming Northeast Regional qualifying tournament. West Hartford will travel to Greenwich to play an elimination game on Saturday while Meriden, the current Zone 1 leader, begins play on Monday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Naugatuck to face Post 17.

Avon 10, Meriden 7

At Avon

Meriden (11-5) 003 010 3 – 7-4-5

Avon (9-6) 612 010 x — 10-14-0

John Vumback, Wes Deno (3), Ryan Killeen (5), Evan Avery (5) and unknown; Ed Jankoski, Danny Galiher (5), Tyler Bonney (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Janoski (2-0); LP: Vumback; Save: Bonney (2); 2B: Tyler Bonney (A), Emmett Borenstein (A), Ethan Brazel (M)