Hard-hitting Avon Legion get 14 hits in win over Meriden – The Collinsville Press
American Legion

Hard-hitting Avon Legion get 14 hits in win over Meriden

Avon’s Dylan Love had three hits in Friday night’s Zone 1 win over Meriden.

AVON, July 23, 2021 – Dylan Love and Max Raha had three hits each as the Avon American Legion baseball team rapped out a season-high 14 hits in a 10-7 win over Meriden in Zone 1 action Friday at Buckingham Field.

Avon (9-6) had six hits and took advantage of two errors to race out to an early six-run lead in the first inning. Post 201 extended it to 7-0 in the second inning and led 9-3 after three innings.

Raha was 3-for-5 while Love was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Nick Amatullo was 1-for-3 with two RBI as nine of 10 Avon batters in the game had at least one RBI. Tyler Bonney had a double for Avon and also earned his second save of the season by getting two Meriden strikeouts with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Ed Jankoski (2-0) pitched four strong innings, allowing just two hits and fanning six.

For Meriden, Evan Cordero was 2-for-4 with two RBI while Ethan Brazd had a double. Meriden and West Hartford will represent Zone 1 in the upcoming Northeast Regional qualifying tournament. West Hartford will travel to Greenwich to play an elimination game on Saturday while Meriden, the current Zone 1 leader, begins play on Monday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Naugatuck to face Post 17.

Avon 10, Meriden 7
At Avon
Meriden (11-5)                003  010  3 – 7-4-5
Avon (9-6)                        612  010  x  — 10-14-0
John Vumback, Wes Deno (3), Ryan Killeen (5), Evan Avery (5) and unknown; Ed Jankoski, Danny Galiher (5), Tyler Bonney (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Janoski (2-0); LP: Vumback; Save: Bonney (2); 2B: Tyler Bonney (A), Emmett Borenstein (A), Ethan Brazel (M)

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

