Albany beats Terryville for 2nd time in two days, eliminates Black Sox

Albany A’s righthander Ryan Lambert threw a complete game, striking out eight, allowing seven hits and giving up just two runs as the A’s eliminated Terryville, 4-2, at the AABC Stan Musial Northeast Region World Series Saturday at Libby Field in Weymouth, Mass.

Albany (38-3-1) advances to Sunday’s championship game against the Braintree White Sox (32-1) beginning at noon at Libby Field. The A’s will have to beat the White Sox twice to bring home the World Series title.

Terryville (24-2) lost to the A’s for the second time in two days and was eliminated from the tournament. The Black Sox beat Milford (CT) Hunters earlier in the day to remain alive.

Albany struck for three runs in the first inning beginning with Andrew Pedone driving in a run with a single. A batter later, an infield error on Craig Mastroianni’s fielders choice led to two more runs as the A’s built a 3-0 lead.

Tim Carroll capped off the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth inning when the A’s got four consecutive singles from Pedone, Mastroianni, Justin Brock and Carroll. Mastroianni and Brock each finished with two hits apiece.

In the first game of the day, Braintree’s Matt Foley hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Ian Fair hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to lead Braintree to a 7-2 victory over Albany and advance to Sunday’s final. Braintree capitalized on three infield errors by the A’s to set up Foley’s home run.

Albany 4, Terryville 2

At Weymouth, Mass.

Terryville (24-2) 020 000 0 — 2-7-1

Albany (38-3-1) 300 001 x — 4-9-1

Kenny Kerski and Chris Ruiz; Ryan Lambert and Ryan Hanson; WP: Lambert; LP: Kerski

Braintree 7, Albany 2

At Weymouth, Mass.

Braintree 310 300 0 — 7-5-0

Albany 200 000 0 — 2-5-

Soresan and Smith; Breen, Brown (5) and Mastroianni; WP: Soresan; LP: Breen

2021 AABC Northeast Region World Series

At Weymouth, Mass.

Friday August 13

At Libby Field

Terryville (CT) Black Sox 9, ADSL-Boston, MA 0 (5)

Albany (NY) Athletics 8, Weymouth (MA) Shamrocks 0

Albany 2, Terryville 1 (8)

At Rockland Stadium

Braintree (MA) White Sox 9, Milford (CT) Hunters 1

Braintree 10, ADSL 0, ADSL eliminated

Milford 7, Weymouth 1, Weymouth eliminated

Saturday August 14

At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.

Game 7: Braintree 7, Albany 2

Game 8: Terryville def. Milford, Milford eliminated

Game 9: Albany 4, Terryville 2, Terryville eliminated

Sunday August 15

At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.

Championship round

Braintree vs. Albany, noon

Game 11: if needed – 2:30 p.m.