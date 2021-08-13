Walk-off double in eighth inning hands Terryville first loss of the year

Andrew Pedone’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Albany (N.Y.) Athletics to a 2-1 win over the Terryville Black Sox in the second round of the AABC’s (American Amateur Baseball Congress) Northeast Region World Series Friday at Libby Field in Weymouth, Mass.

The A’s handed the Black Sox (23-1) their first loss of the season. Terryville won their opening round contest with a 9-0 shutout win in five innings over ADSL from Boston earlier on Friday. Black Sox pitchers Kenny Kerski and Dave Alarcon combined to pitch a no-hitter.

Against the A’s, Terryville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a solo home run from Chris Ruiz. Albany tied it when Justin Brock’s RBI single drove in Nate Novak in the bottom of the sixth inning.

A’s lefthander Chris Salamida tossed all eight innings, striking out 10 batters and giving up one earned run—a solo homer by Ruiz. Nick Hansen singled twice while Craig Mastroianni doubled and singled. Nate Novak singled three times.

Terryville faces Milford (CT) Hunters in an elimination Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Libby Field with the winner remaining alive in the tournament and the losing team going home.

Albany (37-2-1) plays Braintree (MA) White Sox (30-1) on Saturday at noon at Libby Field with the winner advancing to Sunday’s championship game.

Albany 2, Terryville 1 (8)

At Weymouth

Terryville (23-1) 000 010 00 – 1-8-0

Albany (37-2-1) 000 001 01 — 2-9-0

Mike Apple and Chris Ruiz; Chris Salamida and Craig Mastroianni; WP: Salamida; LP: Apple; 2B: Craig Mastroianni (A)

2021 AABC Northeast Region World Series

At Weymouth, Mass.

Friday August 13

At Libby Field

Terryville (CT) Black Sox 9, ADSL-Boston, MA 0 (5)

Albany (NY) Athletics 8, Weymouth (MA) Shamrocks 0

Albany 2, Terryville 1 (8)

At Rockland Stadium

Braintree (MA) White Sox def. Milford (CT) Hunters

Braintree def. ADSL, ADSL eliminated

Milford 7, Weymouth 1, Weymouth eliminated

Saturday August 14

At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.

Game 7: Albany vs. Braintree, noon

Game 8: Terryville vs. Milford, 2:30 p.m., loser eliminated

Game 9: Winner game 8 vs. loser game 7, 5 p.m. loser eliminated

Sunday August 15

At Libby Field, Weymouth, Mass.

Championship round

Game 10: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 9, noon

Game 11: if needed – 2:30 p.m.