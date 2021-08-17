State officials urge students to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and staff officials held a brief media conference Tuesday on the turf at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium in New Britain urging middle school and high school students get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lamont also announced a statewide mandate that will require students in kindergarten through grade 12 to wear masks in schools for at least the first month of the year.

Officials from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) hosted the event that included medical experts, school officials from New Britain and Bloomfield and several student athletes.

“Last year, we didn’t have the public health tools we needed to adequately protect the health and safety of athletes,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting Commissioner of the state Department of Health. “This year, we have an excellent tool in the COVID-19 vaccine and that will help pave our way back to normal sports, normal schools and normal lives.”

Students as young as 12 are eligible to get the vaccine. Gifford said 46 percent of students ages 12-to-15 are fully vaccinated with 58 percent receiving at least one shot. She said 63 percent of students ages 16-17 are fully vaccinated with 72 percent having received at least one shot.

“We call on athletes to do what they do so well, be leaders on and off the field and get vaccinated,” Gifford said. “To protect themselves, protect their teammates, their season, their school, their families and their communities.”

The CIAC issued their fall sports guidelines earlier this week which require masks for activities inside buildings, including practice and games for volleyball. Students and coaches are not required to wear masks for outdoor activities.

Gifford did point out the advantage of being vaccinated. If a vaccinated person is exposed to the virus, they won’t need to quarantine for days as they did a year ago and possibly miss extended time in practice or games.

Lamont urged students to get vaccinated to help stay on the practice field and game field but also to remain in school.

“It’s all about keeping you safe in the classroom,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure you will be in school and be on the playing field. It’s the best way to learn. I want you safe in that classroom. If you’re in that classroom, you’re learning.”