Avon, Lewis Mills battle to a tie in boys golf

HARWINTON, Sept. 21, 2021 – Nate Gaul and Blake Barrett each broke 40 for the Avon High golf team as the Falcons battled to a 173-173 tie with Lewis Mills Tuesday at Fairview Farms Golf Course. Gaul was medalist with a one-over-par 37 while Barrett shot a 39 for Avon (4-3-1).

Lewis Mills (1-3-1) was led by Eli Pelletier with a 39 while Aidan Carrano was one stroke back with a 40.

Avon returns to action on Thursday when they host N.W. Catholic at Blue Fox while Mills travels to Southington on Thursday.

Avon will host their annual Avon Invitational golf tournament for the first time in the fall on Friday. The tournament has been moved from Blue Fox to Tunxis Country Club in Farmington due to issues due to the recent flooding at Blue Fox.

Lewis Mills 173, Avon 173

At Harwinton

Avon (173) Blake Barrett 39, Nate Gaul 37, Colby Nemarich 49, Steven Westrick 48, Andrew Deppe 50

Lewis Mills (173) Aidan Carrano 40, Eli Pelletier 39, James Bolleyer 48, Liam O’Sullivan 47, Max Dinunzio 47

Medalist: Nate Gaul (A) 37 at Fairview Farms (par 36)

Records: Lewis Mills 1-3-1, Avon 4-3-1