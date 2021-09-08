Carrano helps Lewis Mills win first golf match of the season

HARWINTON, Sept. 8, 2021 – Lewis Mills’ Aidan Carrano shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors and help the Spartans’ boys golf team win their first match of the season Wednesday with a 176-179 win over Southington at Fairview Farm Golf Course.

Carrano won the match by five strokes with Southington’s Ryan O’Donnell and Brooke Zajac each shooting a 41 to lead the Blue Knights. Mills improves to 1-1 on the season and returns to action on Thursday when they host Conard at Fairview Farm.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

BOYS GOLF

Avon 169, N.W. Catholic 172

Lewis Mills 176, Southington 179

At Harwinton

Southington (179) Ryan O’Donnell 41, Brody Goodenogh 49, Brooke Zajac 41, Tim Terry 48, Mark O’Donnell 53.

Lewis Mills (176) Eli Pelletier 43, Aidan Carrano 36, Jacob Hall 50, James Bolleyer 47, Liam O’Sullivan 50

Medalist: Aidan Carrano (LM) 36 on par 36 Fairview Farm Golf Course

Records: Lewis Mills 1-1, Southington 1-1