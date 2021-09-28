Farmington wins second match of home-and-home series with Mills

HARWINTON, Sept. 28, 2021 – The Farmington High boys golf team avenged Monday’s two-stroke loss to Lewis Mills with a four-stroke victory of their own on Tuesday, 159-163, at Fairview Farms Golf Course.

Farmington’s Caleb Smith was the medalist, shooting a two-over-par 38 as the River Hawks improved to 4-6.

Liam O’Sullivan and Eli Pelletier led the way for Lewis Mills, both shooting 4-over rounds of 40. Aidan Carrano (41) and James Bolleyer (42) were right there with them with stellar rounds of their own. The Spartans slipped to 2-5-1.

Farmington 159, Lewis Mills 163

At Harwinton

Farmington (159) Michael Guerrera 39, Sam Powell 41, Caleb Smith 38, E.J. Sanchez 44, Tobin Grande 41

Lewis Mills (163) Aidan Carrano 41, Eli Pelletier 40, James Bolleyer 42, Liam O’Sullivan 40, Jacob Hall 46

Medalist: Caleb Smith (F) 38 on the par 36 course at Fairview Farms GC

Records: Lewis Mills 2-5-1, Farmington 4-6

Simsbury tops Avon

SIMSBURY, Sept. 28, 2021 – Cameron Swan and Ryan Varney shared medalist honors to lead Simsbury to a 154-184 win over Avon in a boys golf match at Simsbury Farms Golf Club on Tuesday. The Falcons slip to 5-4-1 on the season.