Canton boys split in cross country opener; Lewis Mills boys sweep – The Collinsville Press
Cross Country

Canton boys split in cross country opener; Lewis Mills boys sweep

Lewis Mills, Berlin and Bristol Central take off in Tuesday’s CCC South meet in Burlington. (Photo courtesy Chris Rau)

SIMSBURY, Sept. 21, 2021 – Jack Dendinger finished second with teammates Thomas Purcell and Ethan Lindquist also finishing in the top 10 as the Canton High boys cross country team opened the season with a split against Suffield and Ellington Tuesday at Stratton Brook Park.

Dendinger finished with a time of 18:18 over the 3.1 mile course with Suffield’s Griffin Mendirola winning the race in 17:56. Suffield beat the Warriors, 22-37 with Canton squeaking out a 27-28 decision over Ellington with Lindquist beating a pair of Ellington runners by two and four seconds, respectively, being the key to the victory.

Lewis Mills wins opener
BURLINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 – Justin Cascio set a new course record and the Spartans put five runners in the top 10 to sweep a CCC South dual meet from Berlin and Bristol Eastern on Tuesday. Cascio won the 3.1 mile race in 16:14, easily outrunning Bristol Eastern’s Logan Crowley by more than a minute.

Jameson Sederquist (3), Zack Barth (5), Apollo Josephson (7) and Nick Atkins (10) each finished in the top 10 for the Spartans, who beat Berlin 20-39 and topped Eastern, 21-39.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Suffield 19, Ellington 38
Suffield 22, Canton 37
Canton 27, Ellington 28
At Simsbury
Top 10 results — Griffin Mendirola (Suffield) 17:56 for 5,000 meters at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Jack Dendinger (Canton) 18:18, 3. A. Ladr (Ellington) 19:18, 4. D. Koukel-Kollie (Suffield) 19:38, 5. Thomas Purcell (Canton) 19:44, 6. R. Sunshine (Suffield) 20:40, 7. D. Organ (Suffield) 20:42, 8. C. Flanagan (Suffield) 21:05, 9. C. Lagasse (Ellington) 21:12. 10. Ethan Lindquist (Canton) 21:25
Records: Canton 1-1

Lewis Mills 20, Berlin 39
Lewis Mills 21, Bristol Eastern 39
Berlin 27, Bristol Eastern 30
At Burlington
Top 10 results — 1. Justin Cascio (Lewis Mills) 16:14 for 3.1 miles at Lewis Mills, new course record, 2. Logan Crowley (Bristol Eastern) 17:27, 3. Jameson Sederquist (Lewis Mills) 17:35, 4. Ben Fisher (Berlin) 17:42, 5. Zack Barth (Lewis Mills) 17:56, 6. Dominic Tartarelli (Bristol Eastern) 18:02, 7. Apollo Josephson (Lewis Mills) 18:10, 8. Austin Vale de Serra (Berlin) 18:15, 9. Will Turgeon (Berlin) 18:50, 10. Nick Atkins (Lewis Mills) 19:05
Records: Lewis Mills 2-0, Berlin 2-2, Bristol Eastern 1-3

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Canton drops pair in opener
SIMSBURY, Sept. 21, 2021 — Jenna Cuniowski finished sixth to lead Canton (0-2), which lost to Suffield, 24-31 and Ellington, 25-30 in the season opening meet Tuesday for the Warriors at Stratton Brook Park. 

Ek takes third at Connecticut River Invitational
CROMWELL, Sept. 18, 2021 – Avon’s Mareen Ek finished third in Saturday’s 10th Connecticut River Valley Invitational at Cromwell High. Ek ran the 3.1 mile course in 20:06.7 to lead the Falcons, who finished eighth in the girls varsity race. 

Suffield 24, Ellington 32
Suffield 24, Canton 31
Ellington 25, Canton 30
At Simsbury
Top 10 results – Emily Brydges (Suffield) 21:09 for 5,000 meters at Stratton Brook Park, 2. E. Conway (Suffield) 23:41, 3. K. McCullough (Suffield) 25:30, 4. B. Eckels (Ellington) 25:30, 5. J. Goric (Ellington) 25:32, 6. Jenna Cuniowski (Canton) 25:37, 7. Kylie Wishneski (Canton) 25:39, 8. A. Mainville (Ellington) 25:42, 9. Grace First (Canton) 26:20, 10. Morgan Babbitt (Canton) 26:35
Records: Canton 0-2

Connecticut River Valley Invitational
At Cromwell (Sept. 18)
GIRLS VARSITY
Top 5 results – 1. E.O. Smith 37, 2. Sacred Heart Academy 54, 3. Wethersfield 113, 4. Old Saybrook 116, 5. Mercy 132; 8. Avon 162
Top 10 individuals – Kristina Ponzio, SHA, 19:33.9, 2. Gabriella Hernandez, EOS 19:40.8, 3. Mareen Ek, Avon, 20:06.7, 4. Jayden Stygar, EOS 20:15.1, 5. Catherine Minegar, OS 20:32.1, 6. Emma Kirck, SHA 20:44.2, 7. Madeleine Morgado, Lyme/Old Lyme 20:50.6, 8. Angelika Kotula Sheehan 20:51.3, 9. Allie Leonard, EOS 20:58.1, 10. Natalie Votto, SHA 21:09.4
Other Avon results – 33. Gianna Godbout 24:36, 41. Samantha Tacinell 25:34. 42. Yasmin Rensch 25:36. 43. Katelyn Benson 25:55, 49. Sandy Lu 29:32, 50. Grace Chute 29:56

