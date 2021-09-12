Simsbury boys race past Avon to win Stratton Brook Invitational

SIMSBURY, Sept. 11, 2021 – The Simsbury High boys cross country team put four runners in the top 20 to win the Large Division championship at the 40th annual Stratton Brook Invitational on Saturday at Stratton Brook State Park.

Simsbury beat Avon, 59-78 for the championship with Glastonbury finishing third with 116 points. In the Large Division girls race, Glastonbury easily won the meet with five runners in the top 10.

Carver Morgan led the Falcons with a second place finish in 17:03 over the 3.1 mile course. Simsbury’s Luke Davis easily won the race on his home course with a time of 16:35. Jack O’Donnell was 14th for the Falcons in 18:19 while Nick Bailey was 15th in 18:21.

Avon’s Thomas Armistead was 18th with Jack Martin finishing in 27th place. Another runner inadvertently spiked Martin in the foot cause the Falcon runner to lose his shoe. He had to get it, put it back on his foot and try to fight his way back through the pack.

It was the fifth time that the Avon boys have competed in the race since 2009 and it was their best finish. The Falcons were fourth in 2019.

The Canton boys ran in the Large Division race and finished 12th out of 12 teams. Jack Dendinger led the Warriors with a 13th place finish and a time of 18:05.

2021 Stratton Brook Invitational results

40th Stratton Brook Invitational

At Simsbury

Large School

BOYS

Top 10 team results: Simsbury 59, Avon 78, Glastonbury 116, Haddam-Killingworth 121, Suffield, 158, RHAM 179, NFA 181, Berlin 205, Foran 216, Farmington 223

Other local teams: 12. Canton

Top 10 individuals – Luke Davis, Simsbury 16:35 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Carver Morgan, Avon, 17:03, 3. Davis Anderson, Simsbury 17:12, 4. Joseph Accurso, Glastonbury 17:26, 5. Griffin Mandirola, Suffield 17:31, 6. Francis Porini III Bristol Central 17:37, 7. Lucas Thompson, Simsbury 17:44, 8. Caleb Freeman, Haddam Killingworth 17:45, 9. Tyler Crabb, NFA 17:49, 10. Ethan Manfredi NFA 17:50

Other Canton runners: 13. Jack Dendinger 18:05, 31. Tommy Purcell 19:20 , 65, John Holowesko 21:37, 68. Liam O’Donnell 21:55, 71. JR Rottkamp 22:20, 72. Chris Laplante 22:37

Other Avon runners: 14. Jack O’Donnell 18:19, 15. Nicholas Bailey 18:21, 19. Thomas Armistead 18:36, 28. Jack Martin 19:15, 46. Owen White 20:08

GIRLS

Top 10 individuals – Brooke Strauss, Glastonbury 20:16 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Jacqueline Caron, Glastonbury 20:27, 3. Emily Brydges, Suffield 21:04, 4. Ava Gattinella, Glastonbury 21:21, 5. Natalia Kmita, Berlin 21:34, 6. Anna Weygang Farmington 21:36, 7. Jacqueline Dudus, Glastonbury 21:39, 8. Isabel Beradino, HK 21:50, 9. Lucy Bergin, Glastonbury 21:53, 10. Abby Smith, Simsbury 22:03

Top 10 teams: Glastonbury 23, New Milford 79, Simsbury 96, Haddam-Killingworth 114, Berlin 151, RHAM 153, Farmington 156, Suffield 165, 9. Foran 228

Small Schools

BOYS

Top 10 teams – Tolland 48, Griswold 78, Immaculate 91, Bolton 138, East Hampton 158, Northwestern 188, Watertown 198, 8. Somers 201, 9. Lyme/Old Lyme 218, Cromwell 229

Top 10 individuals – 1. Luke Stoeffler, Tolland, 17:36, 2. Seamus Reidy, Immaculate 17:55, 3. Lucas Strain, Griswold, 18:26, 4. Ben Campion, Somers 18:28, 5. Alex Cole, Watertown 18:31, 6. Michael Strain, Griswold 18:37, 7. Colby Bornstein, Tolland 18:51, 8. Silas Gourley, Bolton, 18:52, 9. Grayson LeMay, Lyman Memorial 18:55, 10. Teagan McNamee, Tolland, 19:02

Small Schools

GIRLS

Top 10 teams: Somers 60, Tolland 68, Bolton 89, East Hampton 104, Lyme/Old Lyme 116, Immaculate 127, Derby 135, Northwestern 198, Montville 217

Top 10 individuals – 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers 19:08, 2. Peyton Bornstein, Tolland 19:55, 3. Megan Minicucci, Bolton 20:33, 4. Calista Mayer, Tolland 20:39, 5. Keelin Bremmer, Immaculate, 20:47, 6. Kaylee Gravel, East Hampton 21:42, 7. Stephanie Burzynski, Somers 21:50, 8. Isabelle McNamee, Tolland 22:01, 9. Gracie Flynn, Somers 22:11, 10. Maya Suarez, Montville 22:12