Darien, St. Joseph keep holds on No. 1 spots in top 10 football polls

Darien solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT top 10 sportswriters football with a 27-14 win over then-No. 3 Newtown on Saturday. The Blue Wave gathered 18 of 22 first place votes to stay ahead of No. 2 St. Joseph.
Thanks to big victories, Shelton and Cheshire joined the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.
In the state coaches poll, St. Joseph continues to hold a slim four-point lead over Darien.
GameTimeCT top 10 state sportswriters football poll
Week 3, Sept. 27, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (18)
|3-0
|652
|1
|LL
|2. St. Joseph (4)
|3-0
|624
|2
|L
|3. New Canaan
|3-0
|542
|4
|LL
|4. Southington
|3-0
|491
|6
|LL
|5. Newtown
|2-1
|466
|3
|LL
|6. Fairfield Prep
|3-0
|418
|7
|LL
|7. Shelton
|3-0
|416
|nr
|LL
|8. Cheshire
|3-0
|326
|nr
|LL
|9. Greenwich
|2-1
|286
|4
|LL
|10. Killingly
|3-0
|277
|10
|M
|Also receiving votes: Masuk (3-0), 190; Ansonia (3-0), 175; Ridgefield (1-1), 170; Bloomfield (2-0), 113; Xavier (2-1), 93; Hand (0-2), 83; Maloney (2-1), 80; Ledyard (3-0), 58; Windsor (2-1), 45; New Fairfield (3-0), 32; Hall (3-0), 25; NFA (2-1), 17; Newington (2-0), 11; Bristol Central (2-1), 7; Norwalk (3-0), 7; Quinebaug Valley (2-0), 7.
|Voting this week: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.
The Day top 10 state football coaches poll.
Week 3, Sept. 27, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. St. Joseph (7)
|3-0
|378
|1
|L
|2. Darien (6)
|3-0
|374
|2
|LL
|3. New Canaan
|3-0
|306
|4
|LL
|4. Southington
|3-0
|280
|6
|LL
|5. Fairfield Prep
|3-0
|265
|7
|LL
|6. Cheshire
|3-0
|255
|8
|LL
|7. Shelton
|3-0
|239
|nr
|LL
|8. Newtown
|2-1
|222
|5
|LL
|9. Ansonia
|3-0
|123
|nr
|S
|10. Greenwich
|2-1
|118
|3
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Masuk (3-0), 110 points; Ridgefield (1-1), 102; Killingly (3-0), 97; Bloomfield (3-0), 92; Windsor (2-1), 78; Maloney (2-1), 70; Hall (3-0), 64; Xavier (2-1), 52; New Fairfield (3-0), 25; Fitch (2-0), 16; Tie, Sheehan (1-1) and Wilton (3-0), 9; Tie, Hamden (2-0), Norwalk (3-0) and Platt (2-1), 8; Ledyard (3-0), 7.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.