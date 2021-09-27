Darien, St. Joseph keep holds on No. 1 spots in top 10 football polls

Darien solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT top 10 sportswriters football with a 27-14 win over then-No. 3 Newtown on Saturday. The Blue Wave gathered 18 of 22 first place votes to stay ahead of No. 2 St. Joseph.

Thanks to big victories, Shelton and Cheshire joined the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

In the state coaches poll, St. Joseph continues to hold a slim four-point lead over Darien.

Week 3, Sept. 27, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. Darien (18) 3-0 652 1 LL 2. St. Joseph (4) 3-0 624 2 L 3. New Canaan 3-0 542 4 LL 4. Southington 3-0 491 6 LL 5. Newtown 2-1 466 3 LL 6. Fairfield Prep 3-0 418 7 LL 7. Shelton 3-0 416 nr LL 8. Cheshire 3-0 326 nr LL 9. Greenwich 2-1 286 4 LL 10. Killingly 3-0 277 10 M Also receiving votes: Masuk (3-0), 190; Ansonia (3-0), 175; Ridgefield (1-1), 170; Bloomfield (2-0), 113; Xavier (2-1), 93; Hand (0-2), 83; Maloney (2-1), 80; Ledyard (3-0), 58; Windsor (2-1), 45; New Fairfield (3-0), 32; Hall (3-0), 25; NFA (2-1), 17; Newington (2-0), 11; Bristol Central (2-1), 7; Norwalk (3-0), 7; Quinebaug Valley (2-0), 7.

Week 3, Sept. 27, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec Pts LW Class 1. St. Joseph (7) 3-0 378 1 L 2. Darien (6) 3-0 374 2 LL 3. New Canaan 3-0 306 4 LL 4. Southington 3-0 280 6 LL 5. Fairfield Prep 3-0 265 7 LL 6. Cheshire 3-0 255 8 LL 7. Shelton 3-0 239 nr LL 8. Newtown 2-1 222 5 LL 9. Ansonia 3-0 123 nr S 10. Greenwich 2-1 118 3 LL Also receiving votes: Masuk (3-0), 110 points; Ridgefield (1-1), 102; Killingly (3-0), 97; Bloomfield (3-0), 92; Windsor (2-1), 78; Maloney (2-1), 70; Hall (3-0), 64; Xavier (2-1), 52; New Fairfield (3-0), 25; Fitch (2-0), 16; Tie, Sheehan (1-1) and Wilton (3-0), 9; Tie, Hamden (2-0), Norwalk (3-0) and Platt (2-1), 8; Ledyard (3-0), 7.