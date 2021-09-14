Darien, St. Joseph lead respective high school football polls

Darien and St. Joseph are the two teams with No. 1 rankings after week one of the 2021 high school football season.

Darien received 11 votes and is the No. 1 team in the state sportswriters poll conducted by GameTimeCT. The state coaches poll, conducted by The Day of New London, St. Joseph is the No. 1 ranked team.

Fairfield Prep leaped into the top 10 of the GameTime CT poll after their victory over then-No. 3 Hand.

Simsbury is ranked No. 12 in the state coaches poll and No. 18 in the sportwriters poll.

GameTimeCT top 10 high school football poll

Week 1, Sept. 13, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Team Rec Pts. LW Class 1. Darien (11) 1-0 606 1 LL 2. St. Joseph (4) 1-0 568 2 L 3. Greenwich (2) 1-0 530 4 LL 4. Newtown (4) 1-0 528 5 L 5. New Canaan 1-0 432 6 L 6. Southington 1-0 375 7 LL 7. Fairfield Prep 1-0 372 nr LL 8. Xavier 1-0 311 8 LL 9. Hand 0-1 230 3 L 10. Killingly 1-0 211 10 M Also receiving votes: Ansonia (1-0), 206; Cheshire (1-0), 179; Staples (1-0), 127; Berlin (1-0), 121; Sheehan (1-0), 112; Windsor (1-0), 112; Shelton (1-0), 70; Simsbury (1-0), 61; Maloney (0-1); 57; Bloomfield (1-0), 33; Masuk (1-0), 24; Ridgefield (0-0), 18; NFA (0-1), 16; Naugatuck (1-0), 11; Trumbull (0-1), 11; Holy Cross, (1-0), 10; Newington (1-0), 10; Valley/Old Lyme (1-0), 7; Quinebaug Valley (1-0), 7. The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.

The Day of New London top 10 high school state coaches poll

Week 1, Sept. 13, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. Last is the final ranking in the final poll of 2019.

Team Rec Pts. Last Yr 1. St. Joseph (5) 1-0 370 1 2. Darien (8) 1-0 368 4 3. Greenwich 1-0 293 5 4. Newtown 1-0 281 2 5. Fairfield Prep 1-0 248 nr 6. Southington 1-0 242 6 7. New Canaan 1-0 233 nr 8. Cheshire 1-0 180 nr 9. Xavier 1-0 124 nr 10. Hand 0-1 103 3 Also receiving votes: Ansonia (1-0), 101 points; Simsbury (1-0), 89; Shelton (1-0), 87; Sheehan (1-0), 83; Killingly (1-0), 71; Bloomfield (1-0), 68; Windsor (1-0), 66; Berlin (1-0), 57; Maloney (0-1), 50; Ridgefield (0-0), 41; Staples (1-0), 40; Masuk (1-0), 30; Notre Dame-W.H. (0-1), 29; West Haven (1-0), 24; Fitch (1-0), 22; Norwich Free Academy (0-1), 8; Naugatuck (1-0), 7. The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.