Darien, St. Joseph lead respective high school football polls

Darien and St. Joseph are the two teams with No. 1 rankings after week one of the 2021 high school football season.
Darien received 11 votes and is the No. 1 team in the state sportswriters poll conducted by GameTimeCT. The state coaches poll, conducted by The Day of New London, St. Joseph is the No. 1 ranked team.
Fairfield Prep leaped into the top 10 of the GameTime CT poll after their victory over then-No. 3 Hand.
Simsbury is ranked No. 12 in the state coaches poll and No. 18 in the sportwriters poll.
GameTimeCT top 10 high school football poll
Week 1, Sept. 13, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Team
|Rec
|Pts.
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (11)
|1-0
|606
|1
|LL
|2. St. Joseph (4)
|1-0
|568
|2
|L
|3. Greenwich (2)
|1-0
|530
|4
|LL
|4. Newtown (4)
|1-0
|528
|5
|L
|5. New Canaan
|1-0
|432
|6
|L
|6. Southington
|1-0
|375
|7
|LL
|7. Fairfield Prep
|1-0
|372
|nr
|LL
|8. Xavier
|1-0
|311
|8
|LL
|9. Hand
|0-1
|230
|3
|L
|10. Killingly
|1-0
|211
|10
|M
|Also receiving votes: Ansonia (1-0), 206; Cheshire (1-0), 179; Staples (1-0), 127; Berlin (1-0), 121; Sheehan (1-0), 112; Windsor (1-0), 112; Shelton (1-0), 70; Simsbury (1-0), 61; Maloney (0-1); 57; Bloomfield (1-0), 33; Masuk (1-0), 24; Ridgefield (0-0), 18; NFA (0-1), 16; Naugatuck (1-0), 11; Trumbull (0-1), 11; Holy Cross, (1-0), 10; Newington (1-0), 10; Valley/Old Lyme (1-0), 7; Quinebaug Valley (1-0), 7.
|The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.
The Day of New London top 10 high school state coaches poll
Week 1, Sept. 13, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. Last is the final ranking in the final poll of 2019.
|Team
|Rec
|Pts.
|Last Yr
|1. St. Joseph (5)
|1-0
|370
|1
|2. Darien (8)
|1-0
|368
|4
|3. Greenwich
|1-0
|293
|5
|4. Newtown
|1-0
|281
|2
|5. Fairfield Prep
|1-0
|248
|nr
|6. Southington
|1-0
|242
|6
|7. New Canaan
|1-0
|233
|nr
|8. Cheshire
|1-0
|180
|nr
|9. Xavier
|1-0
|124
|nr
|10. Hand
|0-1
|103
|3
|Also receiving votes: Ansonia (1-0), 101 points; Simsbury (1-0), 89; Shelton (1-0), 87; Sheehan (1-0), 83; Killingly (1-0), 71; Bloomfield (1-0), 68; Windsor (1-0), 66; Berlin (1-0), 57; Maloney (0-1), 50; Ridgefield (0-0), 41; Staples (1-0), 40; Masuk (1-0), 30; Notre Dame-W.H. (0-1), 29; West Haven (1-0), 24; Fitch (1-0), 22; Norwich Free Academy (0-1), 8; Naugatuck (1-0), 7.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.