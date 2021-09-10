Mills tops Capital Prep/FA for season opening win; Historic win for Northwest United

HARTFORD, Sept. 10, 2021 — Seamus Hannon ran for two touchdowns and a team-high 120 yards on 17 carries to lead Lewis Mills to a 19-6 win over Capital Prep/First Achievement Friday afternoon at the Annie Fisher Montesorri Magnet School. James Roden caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jack Stanislaw.

Lewis Mills 19, Capital Prep/First Achievement 6

At Hartford

Lewis Mills (1-0) 13 0 6 0 — 19

Capital Prep/FA (0-1) 0 6 0 0 — 6

First quarter

LM: James Roben 5 pass from Jack Stanislaw (Cole Ronalter kick)

LM: Seamus Hannon 1 run (kick blocked)

Second quarter

CP: M. Slaughter 31 pass from XXXX (run fails)

Third quarter

LM: Hannon 15 run (pass fails)

Individual statistics

PASSING: Lewis Mills – Jack Stanislaw 1-7-1, 5

RUSHING: Lewis Mills – James Roben 4-27, Jack Stanislaw 2-18, Seamus Hannon 17-120, Cole Ronalter 2-minus 1, Colby Cables 7-59

RECEIVING: Lewis Mills – James Roben 1-5

Northwest United snaps losing streak

MILFORD, Sept. 10, 2021 – It was a milestone evening for the debut of Wolcott Tech’s newest co-op football program. Wolcott Tech and Wamogo welcomed Nonnewaug into the program this fall and in the new co-op program’s first game, they earned a win with a 26-14 win Friday night over Platt Tech-Milford.

It was also the first career victory for Jennifer Garzone, the first woman to coach a varsity high school football team in Connecticut. Garzone coached Wolcott Tech’s co-op program in 2019 with the Wildcats, Housatonic and Wamogo but that team went 0-10.

The revised co-op program goes by the name Northwest United Workhorses. Leading by just six points, Northwest United extended the lead when quarterback Ben Conti scored on a 21-yard run with 20 seconds remaining.

Northwest United (1-0) led 14-0 at halftime. Jason Mauro caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Conti in the first quarter and Mauro scored on a two-point conversion pass from Conti. Mauro’s 42-yard run extended the lead to 14-0.

But host Platt Tech took a 16-14 lead on a 60-yard TD pass to Jehu Wade from Harrison Evans and a two-yard TD run from Vaun Cable and a successful two-point conversion run from Demilade Ariybi.

Northwest United took the lead when Ronald Barksdale scored after a 20-yard reception from Conti, who completed 12-of-24 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wolcott Tech program snapped a 40-game losing streak dating back to 2014.

Northwest United co-op 26, Platt Tech 14

At Milford

Northwest United (1-0) 8 6 0 12 — 26

Platt Tech (0-1) 0 0 6 8 — 14

First quarter

NWU: Jason Mauro 21 pass from Ben Conti (Mauro pass from Conti)

Second quarter

NWU: Mauro 42 run (run failed)

Third quarter

PT: Jehu Wade 60 pass from Harrison Evans (run failed)

Fourth quarter

PT: Vaun Coble 2 run (Demilade Ariyibi run)

NWU: Ronald Barksdale 20 pass from Conti (run failed)

NWU: Conti 21 run (run failed), 0:20

Individual statistics

RUSHING – NWU: J. Marques 17-105, Ben Conti 7-33, R. Lionhood 2-2

PASSING: NWU: Ben Conti 12-24-0, 111, 2 TDs

RECEIVING: NWU: Jason Mauro 5-46, K. Klenda 2-31, R. Barksdale 2-25, J. Marques 2-10