No. 10 Killingly too much for Lewis Mills; Newington dominates Farmington

KILLINGLY, Sept. 24, 2021 – Jack Sharpe ran for four touchdowns as No. 10 Killingly rolled to a 54-8 non-conference win over Lewis Mills on Friday night. Mills took an early 8-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Jack Stanislaw to Colby Cables and a successful two-point conversion pass.

But Killingly scored the remaining 54 points in the contest – all on eight touchdown runs.

Killingly 54, Lewis Mills 8

At Killingly

Lewis Mills (1-2) 8 0 0 0 — 8

Killingly (3-0) 14 14 13 13 — 54

First quarter

LM: Colby Cables 12 pass from Jack Stanislaw (Logan Cowger pass from Tyler Pierzchalski)

K: Ben Jax 9 run (Tom Dreibholz kick)

K: Jack Sharpe 9 run (Dreibholz kick)

Second quarter

K: Sharpe 5 run (Dreibholz kick)

K: Dreibholz 8 run (Dreibholz kick)

Third quarter

K: Sharpe 3 run (kick blocked)

K: Sharpe 1 run (Dreibholz kick)

Fourth quarter

K: Soren Rief 1 run (kick fails)

K: Brandon Rosas 6 run (Dreibholz kick)

Newington 51, Farmington 6

NEWINGTON, Sept. 24, 2021 – Receiver Griffin Kiniry caught six passes for a school-record 184 yards and one touchdown but Newington High took advantage of seven Farmington turnovers in a 51-6 victory Friday night in a Central Connecticut Conference Tier III game.

Kiniry broke the previous school record for most reception yards in a game that was set by Dante Colagiovanni in 2017 in a game against the CREC co-op. Colagiovanni caught eight passes for 166 yards.

Kiniry scored the River Hawk’s lone points on a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cayden Markowitz, who completed 19-of-28 passes for 320 yards and two interceptions. The 320 yards is No. 2 in the record book for most yards passing in a single game behind Jacob Conrad, who threw for 339 yards in a game against Windsor in 2019.

Farmington lost five fumbles and threw two interceptions in the contest.

The River Hawks (0-3) will try to secure their first win of the season when they host Bristol Central on Friday night at George Bennett Field beginning at 6 p.m.

Newington 51, Farmington 6

At Newington

Farmington (0-3) 0 6 0 0 — 6

Newington (3-0) 16 14 7 14 — 51

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Farmington – Luke Watson 9-31, Cayden Markowitz 5-minus 18, Matt Olson 2-16, Kevin Ives 1-5

PASSING: Farmington – Cayden Markowicz 19-28-2, 320

RECEIVING: Farmington – Griffin Kiniry 6-184, Luke Watson 7-57, Thomas Keough 1-2, Jahkai Veal 5-79, Matt Olson 1-minus 1, Ryan Parker 1-1

This story will be updated