With three wins, Granby boys remain undefeated at 7-0

SIMSBURY, Sept. 30 – Canton High junior Jack Dendinger won his second dual meet of the week Wednesday at Stratton Brook Park but undefeated Granby boys cross country team had five runners in the top 10 to sweep Canton, Coventry and Windsor Locks in a North Central Connecticut Conference meet in Simsbury.

The Bears (7-0) slipped past Canton, 27-30, beat Windsor Locks, 19-44 and shutout Coventry, 15-50. Canton (5-2) came away with a pair of victories by beating the Raiders and the Patriots.

Dendinger won the 3.1 mile race in 18:46 with Granby’s Daniel Owen finishing second in 19:17. Strong running from Brody Landheer (fifth), Ben Weber (seventh), Thomas Kennedy (eighth) and James Geis (ninth) helped spark the Bears.

In the girls race, Granby (6-1) came away with three victories. The Bears nipped Canton, 27-28 and beat Windsor Locks and Coventry. Canton (2-5) picked up their first victories of the season.

Grace Fist led Canton with a second place finish while Isabel Gravlin took third to lead Granby.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Granby 27, Canton 30

Granby 15, Coventry 50

Granby 19, Windsor Locks 44

Canton 16, Windsor Locks 42

Canton 15, Coventry 50

Windsor Locks 15, Coventry 50

At Simsbury

Individual results – 1. Jack Dendinger (Canton) 18:46 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Daniel Owen (G) 19:17, 3. L. Crow (WL) 19:40, 4. Thomas Purcell (Canton) 19:54, 5. Brody Landheer (G) 20:04, 6. E. Lindquist (Canton) 20:27, 7. Benjamin Weber (G) 20:33, 8. Thomas Kennedy (G) 20:40, 9. James Geis (G) 20:40, 10. Liam O’Donnell (Canton) 20:41

Records: Granby 7-0, Canton 5-2, Windsor Locks 4-4, Coventry 0-8

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Granby 27, Canton 28

Granby 23, Coventry 32

Granby 15, Windsor Locks 50

Canton 24, Coventry 31

Canton 15, Windsor Locks 50

Coventry 15, Windsor Locks 50

At Simsbury

Individual results – 1. L. Magrey (Coventry) 22:25 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Grace First (Canton) 25:09, 3. Isabel Gravlin (G) 25:14, 4. Morgan Babbitt (Canton) 25:18, 5. Molly Laird (G) 25:18, 6. Kylie Wishneski (Canton) 25:38, 7. Cecelia Negri (G) 26:58, 8. E. Anderson (Coventry) 27:07, 9. Kiara Badowski (G) 27:12, 10. G. Dittrich (Coventry) 28:49

Records: Granby 6-1, Canton 2-5, Coventry 3-4, Windsor Locks 0-6