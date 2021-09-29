Canton, Lewis Mills boys earn sweeps in cross country

STAFFORD, Sept. 27, 2021 – Canton’s Jack Dendinger won his first dual meet of the season as the Canton High boys cross country team swept a meet from Bolton and Stafford on Monday. The Warriors beat Bolton, 24-35 and Stafford, 24-32 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Dendinger, a junior, won the 3.1-mile race in 17:43, beating Bolton’s Silas Gouley by 24 seconds. Canton teammate Thomas Purcell was third.

In the girls race, senior Kylie Wishneski was the top runner for the Warriors, finishing ninth with a time of 23:51. Canton dropped a pair of matches to Stafford, 27-28 and Bolton, 15-49.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Canton 24, Bolton 35

Canton 24, Stafford 32

Bolton 27, Stafford 28

At Stafford (Sept. 27)

Individual results – 1. Jack Dendinger, Canton, 17:43 for 3.1 miles at Stafford, 2. Silas Gourley (B) 18:07, 3. Thomas Purcell (Ca) 18:33, 4. Shepard Livingston (B) 18:50, 5. Angus Sprague (S) 19:10, 6. William Campbell (S) 19:27, 7. Ethan Lindquist (Ca) 19:27, 8. Mason Fox (B) 19:47, 9. Gavin Beauchamp (S) 19:55, 10. Liam O’Donnell (Ca) 20:26

Records: Canton 3-1

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Bolton 19, Stafford 42

Bolton 15, Canton 49

Stafford 27, Canton 28

At Stafford (Sept. 27)

Individual results – 1. M. Minicucci (S) 20:22 for 3.1 miles at Stafford, 2. Makenna Denunzio (S) 23:05, 3. Nora Carini (B) 23:13, 4. Sophia Balskus (B) 23:16, 5. Anna Carini (B) 23:20, 6. Taylor Michaud (B) 23:21, 7. Abigail Prentiss (S) 23:26, 8. Emily Deninzio (B) 23:40, 9. Kylie Wishneski (Ca) 23:51, A. Houlberg (B) 23:43

Records: Canton 0-4

Cascio, Mullens win races for Lewis Mills

PLAINVILLE, Sept. 28, 2021 – Despite the rain and slippery conditions, Lewis Mills’ Justin Cascio easily won his second dual meet of the season at Tuesday’s dual meet with Plainville and Platt High at Plainville Middle School.

Cascio’s win helped the Mills boys cross country team beat Plainville, 22-33 and Platt, 15-50. The Spartans (4-0) had five of the first seven runners across the finish line.

In the girls race, Lewis Mills’ Ginny Mullens won the 3.1 mile race in 23:17 to help the Spartans girls cross country team earn a split. Mills beat Platt, 15-50 but fell to host Plainville, 27-30.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Lewis Mills 22, Plainville 33

Lewis Mills 15, Platt 50

Plainville 15, Platt 50

At Plainville

Individual results — 1. Justin Cascio (Lewis Mills) 17:20 for 3.1 miles at Plainville Middle School, 2. Charlie Lasko (Plainville) 18:28, 3. Jameson Sederquist (Lewis Mills) 18:32, 4. Chase McNamara (Plainvillle) 18:36, 5. Zack Barth (Lewis Mills) 19:12, 6. Nick Atkins (Lewis Mills) 19:13, 7. Apollo Josephson (Lewis Mills) 19:17, 8. Val Kasabrukhau (Plainville) 19:27, 9. Matt Anderson (Plainville) 19:30, 10. Matt Madore (Plainville) 19:33

Records: Lewis Mills 4-0

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Plainville 27, Lewis Mills 30

Plainville 15, Platt High 50

Lewis Mills 15, Platt High 50

At Plainville

Individual results: 1. Ginny Mullen (LM) 23:17 for 3.1 miles at Plainville Middle School, 2. Gionna Rodriguez (P) 23:31, 3. Gabriella Zeller (LM) 24:25, 4. Penley Giola (P) 24:55, 5. Yana Telnov (LM) 25:23, 6. Olivia Maricek (P) 25:24, 7. Haley Anderson (P) 25:29, 8. Sophia Leonetti (P) 25:44, 9. Rachel Diaz (P) 25:59, 10. Trinity Moulton (LM) 25:59.5

Records: Lewis Mills 2-2

Avon meet with Southington postponed

SOUTHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 — Avon High’s cross country meet at Camp Sloper in Southington with the Blue Knights has been postponed due to the weather.