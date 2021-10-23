A record run by Brown in Collinsville Trick or Trot road race

CANTON, Oct. 23, 2021 – Avon’s Christie Kania and her family recently moved to the area and live near Collinsville. As a runner, she has participated in races across the state.

So, she was excited to race in Saturday’s Collinsville Trick or Trot fundraising race. The 3.1-mile race is the primary fundraiser for Canton’s Dollar for Scholars program.

As part of her preparation, she took a three-mile run to the race, which starts in Collinsville and is run on the Farmington Valley River Trail along the Farmington River.

When she prepared for to run home, she had some extra hardware to bring home – a trophy. “I have to carry this home,” she said with a grin, trying to figure out the quickest way back to her home.

The fifth annual race had their largest field in the race’s history with 138 finishers. Several runners competed in Halloween costumes and the Ciarace awards a trophy to the runner with the best costume. There were several runners who pushed strollers with their children along for the ride while a few runners competed with their dogs.

Terryville’s Colby Brown set a new course record with his winning time of 16:25, snapping the old mark of 16:35 set a year ago by Farmington’s Adam Gootnick.

Brown ran in the race a year ago. “It’s a flat course so I thought I could get a fast time,” he said.

Brown won by more than two minutes. Ross Via was second with a time of 18:29 with Marc Lennon finishing third in 19:00, pushing his child in a stroller.

Kania thought she was leading the race until she closed on the turnaround on the bike trail and saw Canton’s Emily Cianfaglione going in the other direction with a big lead.

Cianfaglione, a 12-year-old seventh grade student at Canton Middle School, began running cross country this year with the middle school team and enjoyed it. The season was recently completed but she wanted to keep running.

Cianfaglone was the first woman to finish the race and sixth overall with a time of 21:58. Kania was about a minute behind in second place.

2021 Collinsville Trick or Trot road race

At Canton

Individual results – 1. Colby Brown, Terryville, 16:25 for 3.1 miles; 2. Ross Via, 18:29, 3. Marc Lennon 19:00, 4. Eric Ciocca 19:37, 5. Elliott Via 19:42, 6. Emily Cianfaglione, Canton, 21:58, 7. Ian Stafford 22:14, 8. Matthew Fischer 22:18, 9. Doug Summerson 22:22, 10. Evan Raineault 22:34

Top women: 1. Cianfaglione (6th overall), Canton, 21:58 for 3.1 miles, 2. Christie Kania (14), Avon, 22:52, 3. Kelly Kobani (16) 23:25, 4. Mary Bernier (17) 23:36, 5. Josie Russell (20) 24:29

Complete results 2021 Trick or Trot road race

Collinsville Trick or Trot

Previous race champions

Year: Overall winner Time Women’s winner (overall finish) Time 2017: Steve Johnson unknown Jackie Birge, Farmington unknown 2018: Piotr Kostyk, Bethel 17:53 Jackie Birge, Farmington (7) 21:42 2019: Elliott Via, Naugatuck 19:19 Jennifer Rottkamp, Canton (8) 22:30 2020: Adam Gootnick, Farmington 16:35 Jennifer Rottkamp. Canton unknown 2021: Colby Brown, Terryville 16:25 Emily Cianfaglione, Canton (6) 21:58