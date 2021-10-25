Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Darien and St. Joseph remain No. 1 in respective top 10 football polls – The Collinsville Press
Connect with us

Football

Darien and St. Joseph remain No. 1 in respective top 10 football polls

GAMETIMECT sportswriters top 10 football poll
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Week 7, October 25, 2021

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Darien (16) 5-0 648 1 LL
2. St. Joseph (6) 6-0 628 2 L
3. Greenwich 4-2 472 5 LL
4. Hall 6-0 446 6 LL
5. Fairfield Prep 5-1 424 7 LL
6. New Canaan 5-1 417 3 LL
7. Ridgefield 4-2 371 4 LL
8. Norwalk 5-1 335 8 LL
9. Shelton 5-1 315 9 LL
10. Killingly 5-0 237 9 M
Also receiving votes: Southington (5-1), 234; Ansonia (6-0), 224; Newtown (4-2), 198; Maloney (5-1), 149; Bloomfield (6-0), 133; Wilton (4-2), 116; Windsor (5-1), 110; Trumbull (4-2), 68; New Fairfield (6-0), 47; Hand (3-3), 16; Bristol Central (5-1), 8; Cromwell/Portland (5-0), 7; Quinebaug Valley (6-0), 7.
The following sportswriters voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.

 

The Day state football coaches top 10 poll.

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Week 7, October 25, 2021

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. St. Joseph (10) 6-0 384 1 L
2. Darien (3) 6-0 370 2 LL
3. Greenwich 4-2 274 6 LL
4. Hall 6-0 258 5 LL
5. Ridgefield 4-2 234 4 LL
6. Fairfield Prep 5-1 226 7 LL
7. New Canaan 5-1 198 3 LL
8. Norwalk 5-1 183 8 LL
9. Shelton 5-1 180 nr LL
10. Southington 5-1 151 9 LL
Also receiving votes: Ansonia (6-0), 133 points; Bloomfield (6-0), 127; Maloney (5-1), 112; Newtown (4-2), 107; Killingly (5-0), 101; Windsor (5-1), 84; Wilton (4-2), 75; New Fairfield (6-0), 37; Trumbull (4-2), 35; Cromwell/Portland (5-0), 22; Hand (3-3), 15; Berlin (3-3), 9.
The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Chad Neal, Killingly; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.

 

 

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Football