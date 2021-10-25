Darien and St. Joseph remain No. 1 in respective top 10 football polls

GAMETIMECT sportswriters top 10 football poll
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
Week 7, October 25, 2021
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (16)
|5-0
|648
|1
|LL
|2. St. Joseph (6)
|6-0
|628
|2
|L
|3. Greenwich
|4-2
|472
|5
|LL
|4. Hall
|6-0
|446
|6
|LL
|5. Fairfield Prep
|5-1
|424
|7
|LL
|6. New Canaan
|5-1
|417
|3
|LL
|7. Ridgefield
|4-2
|371
|4
|LL
|8. Norwalk
|5-1
|335
|8
|LL
|9. Shelton
|5-1
|315
|9
|LL
|10. Killingly
|5-0
|237
|9
|M
|Also receiving votes: Southington (5-1), 234; Ansonia (6-0), 224; Newtown (4-2), 198; Maloney (5-1), 149; Bloomfield (6-0), 133; Wilton (4-2), 116; Windsor (5-1), 110; Trumbull (4-2), 68; New Fairfield (6-0), 47; Hand (3-3), 16; Bristol Central (5-1), 8; Cromwell/Portland (5-0), 7; Quinebaug Valley (6-0), 7.
|The following sportswriters voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.
The Day state football coaches top 10 poll.
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
Week 7, October 25, 2021
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. St. Joseph (10)
|6-0
|384
|1
|L
|2. Darien (3)
|6-0
|370
|2
|LL
|3. Greenwich
|4-2
|274
|6
|LL
|4. Hall
|6-0
|258
|5
|LL
|5. Ridgefield
|4-2
|234
|4
|LL
|6. Fairfield Prep
|5-1
|226
|7
|LL
|7. New Canaan
|5-1
|198
|3
|LL
|8. Norwalk
|5-1
|183
|8
|LL
|9. Shelton
|5-1
|180
|nr
|LL
|10. Southington
|5-1
|151
|9
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Ansonia (6-0), 133 points; Bloomfield (6-0), 127; Maloney (5-1), 112; Newtown (4-2), 107; Killingly (5-0), 101; Windsor (5-1), 84; Wilton (4-2), 75; New Fairfield (6-0), 37; Trumbull (4-2), 35; Cromwell/Portland (5-0), 22; Hand (3-3), 15; Berlin (3-3), 9.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Chad Neal, Killingly; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.