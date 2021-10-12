Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Darien, St. Joseph continue to lead respective state top 10 football polls – The Collinsville Press
Football

Darien, St. Joseph continue to lead respective state top 10 football polls

Darien and St. Joseph continue to lead their respective state top 10 football polls. With 19 first place votes, Darien (4-0) continues to lead GameTimeCT’s top 10 sportswriters poll. St. Joseph has four first place votes.

In the New London Day’s top 10 coaches poll, St. Joseph is No. 1 with nine first place votes with Darien second with four first place votes.

GameTimeCT’s top 10 state sportswriters poll
Week 6, October 11, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Darien (19) 4-0 682 1 LL
2. St. Joseph (4) 4-0 650 2 L
3. New Canaan 4-0 598 3 LL
4. Greenwich 3-1 516 4 LL
5. Hall 4-0 418 5 LL
6. Norwalk 4-0 416 6 LL
7. Ridgefield 3-1 390 7 LL
8. Fairfield Prep 3-1 342 8 LL
t9. Killingly 3-0 282 9 M
t9. Southington 4-1 282 10 LL
Also receiving votes: Ansonia (5-0), 199; Shelton (3-1), 181; Newtown (2-2), 178; Bloomfield (4-0), 143; Cheshire (3-1), 142; Trumbull (3-1), 108; Hand (2-2), 73; Maloney (4-1), 63; Ledyard (4-0), 60; Windsor (4-1), 55; Seymour (4-0), 26; New Fairfield (4-0), 15; Masuk (3-1), 9; Newington (3-1), 9; Bristol Central (4-1), 7; Quinebaug Valley (4-0), 7; Xavier (2-2), 7.
Voting this week: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.

 

The Day’s top 10 state coaches poll.

Week 6, October 11, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. St. Joseph (9) 4-0 382 1 L
2. Darien (4) 4-0 370 2 LL
3. New Canaan 4-0 338 3 LL
4. Greenwich 3-1 264 4 LL
5. Hall 4-0 234 5 LL
6. Norwalk 4-0 211 6 LL
7. Ridgefield 3-1 206 7 LL
8. Fairfield Prep 3-1 158 9 LL
9. Ansonia 5-0 148 8 S
10. Southington 4-1 144 10 LL
Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (5-0), 114 points; Cheshire (3-1), 109; Windsor (4-1), 100; Trumbull (3-1), 95; Killingly (3-0), 93; Newtown (2-2), 89; Shelton (3-1), 77; Maloney (4-1), 68; New Fairfield (4-0), 36; Hand (2-2), 30; Ledyard (4-0), 18; Tie, Hamden (3-0), Platt (3-1) and Xavier (2-2), 8; Masuk (3-1), 7.
The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.
