Friday’s scoreboard (Oct. 22)

FOOTBALL

Avon 40, Farmington 20

At Avon

Farmington (0-6) 7 13 0 0 — 20

Avon (3-1) 0 21 7 12 — 40

First quarter

F: Jahkai Veal 12 pass from Kevin Ives (Adam Maselek kick), 4:24

Second quarter

A: Cameron Casey 13 run (Toby Klafter kick), 9:43

A: Tabor Engle 1 run (Klafter kick), 7:17

F: Thomas Keough 9 pass from Ives (Maselek kick), 5:09

A: Tyler Brokenshire 42 pass from Engle (Klafter kick), 3:38

F: Veal 45 pass from Ives (kick failed), 1:06

Third quarter

A: Casey 7 run (Klafter kick), 4:59

Fourth quarter

A: Cameron Dawiczyk 2 run (run fails), 11:14

A: Engle 1 run (kick blocked), 4:46

Lewis Mills 32, E.O. Smith 6

At Storrs

Lewis Mills (3-3) 7 13 12 0 — 32

E.O. Smith (1-5) 0 6 0 0 — 6

First quarter

LM: Colby Cables 9 run (Cole Rentaler kick)

Second quarter

EOS: Tyler Holcomb 2 run (kick blocked)

LM: James Roben 1 run (kick failed)

LM: Cables 65 pass from Jack Stanislaw (kick failed)

Third quarter

LM: Cables 69 run (Rentalter kick)

LM: Roben 1 run (kick failed)

Windsor 28, Simsbury 17

At Windsor

Simsbury (2-4) 0 3 0 14 — 17

Windsor (4-1) 7 7 14 0 — 28

First quarter

W: Achillius White 52 pass from Elijah Cromartie (Mile McMikle kick), 7:30

Second quarter

W: Samuels 25 pass from Cromartie (McMikle kick), 3:55

S: Ryan Sanders 39 FG, 0:54

Third quarter

W: Rodrigues 11 pass from Cromartie (McMikle kick)

W: White 55 pass from Cromartie (McKikle kick), 4:18

Fourth quarter

S: Charles Mairano run (conversion failed)

S: Issac Rivera 49 pass from Evan Wallace (Wallace run)

Rockville 42, Granby/Canton 0

At Granby

Rockville (4-1) 7 0 14 21 – 42

Granby/Canton (4-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

Ro: Hason Green 64 interception return (Michael Naylor kick)

Third quarter

Ro: Travon Edmondson 2 run (Naylor kick)

Ro: Matt Ryan 1 run (Naylor kick)

Fourth quarter

Ro: Amir Knighton 2 run (Naylor kick)

Ro: John Ryan 12 pass from Matt Ryan (Naylor kick)

Ro: Juneil Powell 62 interception return (Naylor kick)

BOYS SOCCER

Canton 5, East Granby 0

Southington 0, Avon 0

Suffield 1, Ellington 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Southington 4, Avon 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

South Windsor 3, Avon 0

Simsbury 3, Platt 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-22)