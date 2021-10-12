Lewis Mills boys cross country finishes dual meet season undefeated (7-0)

Justin Casio won his fourth dual meet of the season as the Lewis Mills boys cross country team completed their CCC South dual meet schedule undefeated with a 15-50 shutout win over Middletown on Tuesday in Burlington.

Casio beat teammate Zack Barth to win the dual meet with a time of 18:04 over the 3.1 mile course. Barth finished second with a time of 18:11 with Jameson Sederquist taking third in 18:19. The Spartans had nine of the first 10 finishers in the meet.

Lewis Mills finished the dual meet season undefeated with a 7-0 record, beating all seven of their CCC South opponents.

A week ago, Mills swept Bristol Central, 22-37 and Maloney, 18-45 to put themselves in position to run the table as Casio outlasted Central’s Frankie Porrini by one second with a time of 15:58 to win the dual meet at Hubbard Park in Meriden.

In the girls race, Middletown beat Lewis Mills, 23-34, in the final dual meet of the season for both teams. Ginny Mullen finished second for the Spartans (4-3) with teammate Gabriella Zeller finishing third. But the visiting Blue Dragons had four of the next five finishers to secure the win.

Lewis Mills returns to action next Tuesday when they travel to Wickham Park in Manchester for the CCC championship meet.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Lewis Mills 15, Middletown 50

At Burlington

Individual results — Justin Cascio (LM) 18:04 for 3.1 miles at Burlington, 2. Zack Barth (LM) 18:11, 3. Jameson Sederquist (LM) 18:19, 4. Apollo Josephson (LM) 19:43, 5. Josh Mazar (LM) 20:02, 6. Nick Atkins (LM) 20: 04, 7. Quinn Cahill (LM) 20:13, 8. Josh Zolla (LM) 20:16, 9. Chase Hedrick (LM) 20:23, 10. Josh Wentzell (Middletown) 21:27

Records: Lewis Mills 7-0, 7-0 CCC South, Middletown 1-4

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Middletown 23, Lewis Mills 34

At Burlington

Individual results – Elise Kennedy (M) 21:24 for 3.1 miles at Lewis Mills, 2. Ginny Mullen (LM) 22:18, 3. Gabriella Zeller (LM) 22:33, 4. Tierra Giannelli (M) 22:40, 5. Natalie Forno (M) 23:52, 6. Caitlin Burgess (M) 23:53, 7. Ashley Clow (M) 24:00, 8. Yana Telnov (LM) 24:08, 9. Audrey Rancourt (M) 24:32, 10. Marcella Slason (LM)

Records: Lewis Mills 4-3, 4-3 CCC South