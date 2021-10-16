Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Second half surge lifts Rocky Hill past winless Farmington – The Collinsville Press
Football

Second half surge lifts Rocky Hill past winless Farmington

Farmington’s Luke Watson scored on an 81-yard run in Saturday’s CCC loss to Rocky Hill.

M.J. Torres ran for two touchdowns while quarterback Tyriece Dominque ran for a TD and threw a TD pass to lead the Rocky Hill football team to a 28-7 Central Connecticut Conference win over Farmington on Saturday morning.

The Terriers (3-1) led 7-0 at halftime and extended that lead to 14-0 on a 38-yard TD run from Torres in the third quarter. The River Hawks (0-5) cut the lead to seven on an 81-yard touchdown run from Luke Watson.

But Torres scored on a 58-yard touchdown run to push the lead back to 14 points. He finished with 111 yards on the ground and 2 TDs on 18 carries. The visiting Terriers closed out the contest with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Frank Guerra from Dominique.

Dominque ran for a team high 173 yards on 15 carries. He completed 5-of-6 passes for 58 yards.

Farmington returns to action on Friday when they visit Avon (2-1) for the first game between the two longtime rivals since 2005.

Rocky Hill 28, Farmington 7
At Farmington
Rocky Hill (3-1)                      7  0  14  7   — 28
Farmington (0-5)                  0  0  7  0  — 7
First quarter
RH: Tyriece Dominique 4 run (Brody Troiano kick)
Third quarter
RH: M.J. Torres 38 run (Troiano kick)
F: Luke Watson 81 run (Adam Maselek kick)
RH: Torres 58 run (Troiano kick)
Fourth quarter
RH: Frank Guerra 7 pass from Dominique (Troiano kick)

This story will be updated with individual statistics when they are available

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

