Second half surge lifts Rocky Hill past winless Farmington

M.J. Torres ran for two touchdowns while quarterback Tyriece Dominque ran for a TD and threw a TD pass to lead the Rocky Hill football team to a 28-7 Central Connecticut Conference win over Farmington on Saturday morning.

The Terriers (3-1) led 7-0 at halftime and extended that lead to 14-0 on a 38-yard TD run from Torres in the third quarter. The River Hawks (0-5) cut the lead to seven on an 81-yard touchdown run from Luke Watson.

But Torres scored on a 58-yard touchdown run to push the lead back to 14 points. He finished with 111 yards on the ground and 2 TDs on 18 carries. The visiting Terriers closed out the contest with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Frank Guerra from Dominique.

Dominque ran for a team high 173 yards on 15 carries. He completed 5-of-6 passes for 58 yards.

Farmington returns to action on Friday when they visit Avon (2-1) for the first game between the two longtime rivals since 2005.

Rocky Hill 28, Farmington 7

At Farmington

Rocky Hill (3-1) 7 0 14 7 — 28

Farmington (0-5) 0 0 7 0 — 7

First quarter

RH: Tyriece Dominique 4 run (Brody Troiano kick)

Third quarter

RH: M.J. Torres 38 run (Troiano kick)

F: Luke Watson 81 run (Adam Maselek kick)

RH: Torres 58 run (Troiano kick)

Fourth quarter

RH: Frank Guerra 7 pass from Dominique (Troiano kick)

This story will be updated with individual statistics when they are available