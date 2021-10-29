Turnovers cost Granby/Canton in 2nd straight loss; Mills falls; River Hawks grounded

For the second consecutive week, mistakes cost the Granby/Canton football team. The Bears were locked into a tight contest with Cromwell/Portland on Friday night at Pierson Park in Cromwell and trailed the host Panthers by three with 2:02 left in the second quarter.

Granby/Canton coughed up the ball twice in the final two minutes and the Panthers responded with a pair of touchdowns to turn a four-point lead into a 17-point lead and rolled to a 42-6 Pequot Conference victory.

Cromwell/Portland (6-0, 5-0 Pequot Sassacus) took a 10-6 lead on a 21-yard field goal from Allen Cohen with 2:02 left in the second quarter. But the Panthers’ Ted Williams caused a Bear fumble and on the next play, it was Williams running 29 yards into the end zone with 1:17 left to give Cromwell/Portland a 17-6 lead.

On the kickoff, the Bears fumbled again and this time, it was Williams who scooped by the loose ball and ran 40 yards for another touchdown and a 24-6 lead. Cromwell/Portland scored on their first drive of the second half and added a pair of touchdowns in the final 5:36 of the game.

The Bears had four turnover (two fumbles, two interceptions) and a few other mistakes in a 42-0 loss to Rockville a week ago.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Granby/Canton (4-2, 4-1 Pequot Uncas) remains in a three-way tie for first place in the Pequot Uncas Division with Ellington (5-1, 4-1) and Rockville (5-1, 4-1). Granby/Canton beat Ellington while Rockville lost to the SMSA co-op team.

The Bears try to get back on the winning track on Friday night when they visit Valley Regional/Old Lyme (2-4, 2-3 Sassacus) at 6:30 p.m.

Cromwell/Portland 45, Granby/Canton 6

At Cromwell

Granby/Canton (4-2) 6 0 0 0 — 6

Cromwell/Portland (6-0) 7 17 7 14 — 45

First quarter

GC: Michael Brosnan 8 run (kick blocked)

CP: Ted Williams 1 pass from Cole Brisson (Allen Cohen kick)

Second quarter

CP: Cohen 21 FG, 2:02

CP: Williams 29 pass from Brisson (Williams pass from Brisson), 1:17

CP: Williams 40 fumble return (run failed), 1:06

Third quarter

CP: Ryan Rozich 11 pass from Brisson (Cohen kick)

Fourth quarter

CP: Alex Hair 5 run (Cohen kick), 5:36

CP: Owen Brunk 16 run (Cohen kick), 0:30

Pequot Uncas Division

Team Uncas Overall Ellington 4-1 5-1 Rockville 4-1 5-1 Granby/Canton 4-1 4-2 Stafford/EW/Somers 3-3 4-3 SMSA co-op 2-3 3-4 Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic 1-2 3-2 Coventry/Wind. Tech/Bolton/Lyman 1-4 2-4 Windsor Locks/Suffield/E. Granby 0-5 0-6

Tolland 27, Lewis Mills 19

TOLLAND, Oct. 29, 2021 – Tolland High QB Nathan Bowes ran a pair of touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes to lead the Eagles to a 27-19 win over Lewis Mills in CCC Tier 4 contest on Friday night. Malik Diaby caught two TD passes from Bowes. Tolland (4-3, 3-2 CCC Tier 4) scored 20 unanswered points to take the lead.

Quarterback Jack Stainislaw ran seven yards for one TD and had a 10-yard touchdown reception to Colby Cables for Lewis Mills (3-4, 1-3 CCC Tier 4). Seamus Hannon also scored for the Spartans.

Mills returns to action on Saturday when they host Rocky Hill in Burlington in a Tier 4 contest beginning at noon.

Tolland 27, Lewis Mills 19

At Tolland

Lewis Mills (3-4) 6 0 7 6 — 19

Tolland (4-3) 6 14 0 7 — 27

First quarter

LM: Seamius Hannon 1 run (kick blocked)

T: Malik Diaby 38 pass from Nathan Bowes (kick blocked)

Second quarter

T: Diaby 24 pass from Bowes (Mitchell Enman kick)

T: Bowes 3 run (Enman kick)

Third quarter

LM: Jack Stanislaw 7 run (Cole Renalter kick)

Fourth quarter

T: Bowes 20 run (Enman kick)

LM: Colby Cables 10 pass from Jack Stanislaw (kick blocked)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Mills — James Roben 4-9, Trey Gagne 1-10, Jack Stanislaw 4-31, Seamus Hannon 10-47, Colby Cables 7-31

PASSING: Mills — Roben 1-1-0, minus 2; Stanislaw 8-17-2, 58

RECEIVING: Mills — Roben 2-0, Stanislaw 1-minus 2, Cables 5-52, Logan Cowger 1-6

CCC Tier 4

Team Div. Overall Avon 4-0 4-1 Rocky Hill 3-1 4-2 Tolland 3-2 4-3 Hartford Public 2-3 2-5 Lewis Mills 1-3 3-4 N.W. Catholic 0-4 2-4 East Catholic 0-4 1-6

Bloomfield 48. Farmington 7

FARMINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 – Undefeated Bloomfield won their seventh straight game with a 48-7 win over winless Farmington on Friday night at George Bennett Field in a CCC Tier 3 contest. The River Hawks (0-7, 0-5 CCC Tier 3) are off to their worst start since 1991 when the squad began the season with nine straight defeats.

Dallas Rose and Conellius Patrick each ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Warhawks (7-0, 6-0 CCC Tier 3). Bloomfield QB Darrien Foster threw a pair of touchdown passes.

It was just the second-ever game between the two schools in football. Bloomfield won the previous meeting in 1993 by a 14-7 margin. Bloomfield was ranked No. 11 in the state coaches poll and No. 15 in the state sportswriters poll.

Farmington travels to South Windsor on Friday for a 6 p.m. contest.

Bloomfield 48, Farmington 7

At Farmington

Bloomfield (7-0) 14 27 7 0 — 48

Farmington (0-7) 0 0 0 7 – 7

First quarter

B: Dallas Rose 21 run (Matthew Miller kick)

B: Rose 40 run (Miller kick)

Second quarter

B: Davion Kerr 42 pass from Darrien Foster (Miller kick)

B: Conellius Patrick 4 run (Miller kick)

B: Miller 24 pass from Foster (kick failed)

B: Patrick 12 run (Miller kick)

Third quarter

B: Zyon Hymes 5 run (Miller kick)

Fourth quarter

F: Ryan Parker 14 pass from Kevin Ives (Jacob Skinner kick)

This will be updated as more information becomes available