Turnovers cost Granby/Canton in 2nd straight loss; Mills falls; River Hawks grounded – The Collinsville Press
Football

Turnovers cost Granby/Canton in 2nd straight loss; Mills falls; River Hawks grounded

The Granby/Canton football team dropped their second straight game on Friday night in a 45-6 loss to Cromwell/Portland.

For the second consecutive week, mistakes cost the Granby/Canton football team. The Bears were locked into a tight contest with Cromwell/Portland on Friday night at Pierson Park in Cromwell and trailed the host Panthers by three with 2:02 left in the second quarter.

Granby/Canton coughed up the ball twice in the final two minutes and the Panthers responded with a pair of touchdowns to turn a four-point lead into a 17-point lead and rolled to a 42-6 Pequot Conference victory.

Cromwell/Portland (6-0, 5-0 Pequot Sassacus) took a 10-6 lead on a 21-yard field goal from Allen Cohen with 2:02 left in the second quarter. But the Panthers’ Ted Williams caused a Bear fumble and on the next play, it was Williams running 29 yards into the end zone with 1:17 left to give Cromwell/Portland a 17-6 lead.

On the kickoff, the Bears fumbled again and this time, it was Williams who scooped by the loose ball and ran 40 yards for another touchdown and a 24-6 lead. Cromwell/Portland scored on their first drive of the second half and added a pair of touchdowns in the final 5:36 of the game.

The Bears had four turnover (two fumbles, two interceptions) and a few other mistakes in a 42-0 loss to Rockville a week ago.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Granby/Canton (4-2, 4-1 Pequot Uncas) remains in a three-way tie for first place in the Pequot Uncas Division with Ellington (5-1, 4-1) and Rockville (5-1, 4-1). Granby/Canton beat Ellington while Rockville lost to the SMSA co-op team.

The Bears try to get back on the winning track on Friday night when they visit Valley Regional/Old Lyme (2-4, 2-3 Sassacus) at 6:30 p.m.

Cromwell/Portland 45, Granby/Canton 6
At Cromwell
Granby/Canton (4-2)             6   0 0   0 —  6
Cromwell/Portland (6-0)      7  17 7  14 — 45
First quarter
GC: Michael Brosnan 8 run (kick blocked)
CP: Ted Williams 1 pass from Cole Brisson (Allen Cohen kick)
Second quarter
CP: Cohen 21 FG, 2:02
CP: Williams 29 pass from Brisson (Williams pass from Brisson), 1:17
CP: Williams 40 fumble return (run failed), 1:06
Third quarter
CP: Ryan Rozich 11 pass from Brisson (Cohen kick)
Fourth quarter
CP: Alex Hair 5 run (Cohen kick), 5:36
CP: Owen Brunk 16 run (Cohen kick), 0:30

Pequot Uncas Division

Team Uncas Overall
Ellington 4-1 5-1
Rockville 4-1 5-1
Granby/Canton 4-1 4-2
Stafford/EW/Somers 3-3 4-3
SMSA co-op 2-3 3-4
Gilbert/NWR/Housatonic 1-2 3-2
Coventry/Wind. Tech/Bolton/Lyman 1-4 2-4
Windsor Locks/Suffield/E. Granby 0-5 0-6

 

Tolland 27, Lewis Mills 19
TOLLAND, Oct. 29, 2021 – Tolland High QB Nathan Bowes ran a pair of touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes to lead the Eagles to a 27-19 win over Lewis Mills in CCC Tier 4 contest on Friday night. Malik Diaby caught two TD passes from Bowes. Tolland (4-3, 3-2 CCC Tier 4) scored 20 unanswered points to take the lead.

Quarterback Jack Stainislaw ran seven yards for one TD and had a 10-yard touchdown reception to Colby Cables for Lewis Mills (3-4, 1-3 CCC Tier 4). Seamus Hannon also scored for the Spartans.

Mills returns to action on Saturday when they host Rocky Hill in Burlington in a Tier 4 contest beginning at noon.

Tolland 27, Lewis Mills 19
At Tolland
Lewis Mills (3-4)                      6  0  7  6  — 19
Tolland (4-3)                             6  14  0  7  — 27
First quarter
LM: Seamius Hannon 1 run (kick blocked)
T: Malik Diaby 38 pass from Nathan Bowes (kick blocked)
Second quarter
T: Diaby 24 pass from Bowes (Mitchell Enman kick)
T: Bowes 3 run (Enman kick)
Third quarter
LM: Jack Stanislaw 7 run (Cole Renalter kick)
Fourth quarter
T: Bowes 20 run (Enman kick)
LM: Colby Cables 10 pass from Jack Stanislaw (kick blocked)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Mills — James Roben 4-9, Trey Gagne 1-10, Jack Stanislaw 4-31, Seamus Hannon 10-47, Colby Cables 7-31
PASSING: Mills — Roben 1-1-0, minus 2; Stanislaw 8-17-2, 58
RECEIVING: Mills — Roben 2-0, Stanislaw 1-minus 2, Cables 5-52, Logan Cowger 1-6

CCC Tier 4

Team Div. Overall
Avon 4-0 4-1
Rocky Hill 3-1 4-2
Tolland 3-2 4-3
Hartford Public 2-3 2-5
Lewis Mills 1-3 3-4
N.W. Catholic 0-4 2-4
East Catholic 0-4 1-6

 

Bloomfield 48. Farmington 7
FARMINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 – Undefeated Bloomfield won their seventh straight game with a 48-7 win over winless Farmington on Friday night at George Bennett Field in a CCC Tier 3 contest. The River Hawks (0-7, 0-5 CCC Tier 3) are off to their worst start since 1991 when the squad began the season with nine straight defeats.

Dallas Rose and Conellius Patrick each ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Warhawks (7-0, 6-0 CCC Tier 3). Bloomfield QB Darrien Foster threw a pair of touchdown passes.

It was just the second-ever game between the two schools in football. Bloomfield won the previous meeting in 1993 by a 14-7 margin. Bloomfield was ranked No. 11 in the state coaches poll and No. 15 in the state sportswriters poll.

Farmington travels to South Windsor on Friday for a 6 p.m. contest.

Bloomfield 48, Farmington 7
At Farmington
Bloomfield (7-0)                              14  27  7  0  — 48
Farmington (0-7)                               0    0  0  7  –   7
First quarter
B: Dallas Rose 21 run (Matthew Miller kick)
B: Rose 40 run (Miller kick)
Second quarter
B: Davion Kerr 42 pass from Darrien Foster (Miller kick)
B: Conellius Patrick 4 run (Miller kick)
B: Miller 24 pass from Foster (kick failed)
B: Patrick 12 run (Miller kick)
Third quarter
B: Zyon Hymes 5 run (Miller kick)
Fourth quarter
F: Ryan Parker 14 pass from Kevin Ives (Jacob Skinner kick)

This will be updated as more information becomes available

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

