Canton advances to state final with penalty kick win over Griswold

NEW BRITAIN, Nov. 19, 2021 – Sophomore goalie Jack Biskupiak made 10 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two shots during a penalty kick shootout to help No. 8 Canton outlast No. 4 Griswold Thursday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium and earn a spot in the Class S championship game for the first time since 2003.

For just the third time this season, the Warriors were held scoreless in a game. Griswold and Canton didn’t score a goal in regulation nor in a pair of 10-minute overtime periods.

Canton prevailed in penalty kicks, 4-2 with the Warriors scoring on all four of their shots and Biskupiak making two saves to help secure the victory.

Canton (16-4) will face Old Saybrook in the state championship game on Sunday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium in Hartford. Old Saybrook scored on a penalty shot with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime and beat Somers, 5-3, in the other Class S semifinal.

“We had our chances and so they (Griswold),” long-time Canton High coach Bill Phelps said. “We seemed to be a quarter step – not a full step – behind. Our passes weren’t quite crisp enough. It wasn’t clicking the way it usually does. I am not sure if it was nerves but we got the win.”

Five shooters from each team were selected for penalty kicks and Devin Brown got Canton off to a quick 1-0 start but putting his shot off the hands of Griswold goalie James Bruno. The Wolverines tied the shootout at 1-1 when Ben Jeffs’ goal slipped off the hands of a diving Biskupiak.

Miles Deiulis’ goal into the upper right corner made it 2-1 for Canton and Biskupiak made the first of his two saves in the penalty round knocking Justyn Blanchard’s shot away from him.

The Warriors made it 3-1 on Ryan Weller’s goal into the right side of the net. Griswold’s Aiden Christie converted with a hard shot off Biskupiak’s hands to cut the lead to 3-2. Canton’s Mark Freedenberg put a shot into the upper right corner to extend the lead to 4-2.

Biskupiak made the save on Griswold’s Even Merchant to secure the win and spark the Warriors’ celebration at midfield. The Wolverines finished with a record of 16-4-1.

It was Canton’s first victory on penalty kicks since 2008 when the Warriors eliminated Housatonic the first round of the Class S tournament. The last time Canton had a game decided by penalty kicks was an 8-6 loss to East Hampton in the second round of the 2014 Class S tournament.

“How does this feel? I will tell you in the morning after I settle down a bit,” Phelps joked. “It feels good. We have some good teams the last few years.”

Phelps praised the effort of his midfield – Sammy Lincoln, Thomas Gibbons and Ryker Bahre. “They worked their (tails) off. They were at their best today. Ryker had his best game ever.”

Sunday’s championship game will be a rematch of an October 2 meeting between Canton and the Rams that Old Saybrook won, 3-2. It will be the third straight Class S final appearance for the Rams, who won in 2018 and 2019.

This will be Canton’s sixth trip to the state final and first since 2003. Phelps led the Warriors to wins in the finals in 2003 and 1995. The Warriors also played in the finals in 1973, 1977, 1981 and 1987.

Canton beats Griswold 1-0 (4-2 on PKs) to go to its first Class S state final since 2003 #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/g84bZYy0z3 — Courant HS Sports (@CTVarsity) November 19, 2021

Canton 0, Griswold 0, OT

Canton wins on penalty kicks, 4-2

At New Britain

Canton (16-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Griswold (16-4-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: none; Penalty shot goals: Canton—Devin Brown, Miles Deiulis, Ryan Weller, Mark Freedenberg; Griswold – Ben Jeffs, Aiden Christie; Goalies – Jack Biskupiak (Ca), James Bruno (G)