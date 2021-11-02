Darien is No. 1 in both top 10 football polls

For the first time this season, there is consensus among the two top 10 high school football polls. Darien has been No. 1 in the state sportswriters poll all season. But this week the Blue Wave is No. 1 in the state coaches poll as well after Darien’s 42-14 victory over No. 2 St. Joseph on Saturday.
The GameTimeCT top 10 state football sportswriters’ poll.
Week 8, Monday, Nov. 1
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (22)
|7-0
|660
|1
|LL
|2. St. Joseph
|6-1
|570
|2
|L
|3. New Canaan
|6-1
|524
|6
|LL
|4. Hall
|7-0
|476
|4
|LL
|5. Fairfield Prep
|6-1
|433
|5
|LL
|6. Shelton
|6-1
|428
|9
|LL
|7. Wilton
|5-2
|361
|4
|L
|8. Greenwich
|4-3
|304
|3
|LL
|9. Southington
|5-1
|282
|nr
|LL
|10, Killingly
|6-0
|278
|10
|M
|Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (4-3), 209; Ansonia (7-0), 207; Maloney (6-1), 162; Bloomfield (7-0), 152; Norwalk (5-2), 145; Windsor (6-1), 128; Newtown (4-3), 96; Trumbull (5-2), 65; Staples (5-2), 38; Daniel Hand (4-3), 25; Bristol Central (6-1), 24; West Haven (6-1), 14; Masuk (5-2), 8; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 7; Naugatuck (5-1), 7; New Fairfield (6-1), 7.
|The Following Voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.
THE DAY top 10 state football coaches’ poll
Week 8, Monday, Nov. 1
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (13)
|7-0
|390
|2
|LL
|2. St. Joseph
|6-1
|354
|1
|L
|3. Hall
|7-0
|280
|4
|LL
|4. Fairfield Prep
|6-1
|273
|6
|LL
|5. New Canaan
|6-1
|267
|7
|LL
|6. Shelton
|6-1
|266
|9
|LL
|7. Wilton
|5-2
|203
|nr
|L
|8. Southington
|6-1
|187
|10
|LL
|9. Ansonia
|7-0
|148
|nr
|S
|10. Maloney
|6-1
|144
|nr
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (7-0), 139 points; Killingly (6-0), 131; Windsor (6-1), 112; Greenwich (4-3), 106; Ridgefield (4-3), 72; Trumbull (5-2), 55; Norwalk (5-2), 52; Tie, Newtown (4-3) and Staples (5-2), 35; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 25; Hand (4-3), 17; West Haven (6-1), 16; Masuk (5-2), 8.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Chad Neal, Killingly; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.