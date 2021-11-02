Darien is No. 1 in both top 10 football polls

For the first time this season, there is consensus among the two top 10 high school football polls. Darien has been No. 1 in the state sportswriters poll all season. But this week the Blue Wave is No. 1 in the state coaches poll as well after Darien’s 42-14 victory over No. 2 St. Joseph on Saturday.

The GameTimeCT top 10 state football sportswriters’ poll.

Week 8, Monday, Nov. 1

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Darien (22) 7-0 660 1 LL 2. St. Joseph 6-1 570 2 L 3. New Canaan 6-1 524 6 LL 4. Hall 7-0 476 4 LL 5. Fairfield Prep 6-1 433 5 LL 6. Shelton 6-1 428 9 LL 7. Wilton 5-2 361 4 L 8. Greenwich 4-3 304 3 LL 9. Southington 5-1 282 nr LL 10, Killingly 6-0 278 10 M Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (4-3), 209; Ansonia (7-0), 207; Maloney (6-1), 162; Bloomfield (7-0), 152; Norwalk (5-2), 145; Windsor (6-1), 128; Newtown (4-3), 96; Trumbull (5-2), 65; Staples (5-2), 38; Daniel Hand (4-3), 25; Bristol Central (6-1), 24; West Haven (6-1), 14; Masuk (5-2), 8; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 7; Naugatuck (5-1), 7; New Fairfield (6-1), 7. The Following Voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.

THE DAY top 10 state football coaches’ poll

Week 8, Monday, Nov. 1

Team Rec. Pts LW Class 1. Darien (13) 7-0 390 2 LL 2. St. Joseph 6-1 354 1 L 3. Hall 7-0 280 4 LL 4. Fairfield Prep 6-1 273 6 LL 5. New Canaan 6-1 267 7 LL 6. Shelton 6-1 266 9 LL 7. Wilton 5-2 203 nr L 8. Southington 6-1 187 10 LL 9. Ansonia 7-0 148 nr S 10. Maloney 6-1 144 nr LL Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (7-0), 139 points; Killingly (6-0), 131; Windsor (6-1), 112; Greenwich (4-3), 106; Ridgefield (4-3), 72; Trumbull (5-2), 55; Norwalk (5-2), 52; Tie, Newtown (4-3) and Staples (5-2), 35; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 25; Hand (4-3), 17; West Haven (6-1), 16; Masuk (5-2), 8. The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Chad Neal, Killingly; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.