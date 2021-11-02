Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Darien is No. 1 in both top 10 football polls – The Collinsville Press
Football

Darien is No. 1 in both top 10 football polls

For the first time this season, there is consensus among the two top 10 high school football polls. Darien has been No. 1 in the state sportswriters poll all season. But this week the Blue Wave is No. 1 in the state coaches poll as well after Darien’s 42-14 victory over No. 2 St. Joseph on Saturday.

The GameTimeCT top 10 state football sportswriters’ poll.
Week 8, Monday, Nov. 1
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec. Pts LW Class
1. Darien (22) 7-0 660 1 LL
2. St. Joseph 6-1 570 2 L
3. New Canaan 6-1 524 6 LL
4. Hall 7-0 476 4 LL
5. Fairfield Prep 6-1 433 5 LL
6. Shelton 6-1 428 9 LL
7. Wilton 5-2 361 4 L
8. Greenwich 4-3 304 3 LL
9. Southington 5-1 282 nr LL
10, Killingly 6-0 278 10 M
Also receiving votes: Ridgefield (4-3), 209; Ansonia (7-0), 207; Maloney (6-1), 162; Bloomfield (7-0), 152; Norwalk (5-2), 145; Windsor (6-1), 128; Newtown (4-3), 96; Trumbull (5-2), 65; Staples (5-2), 38; Daniel Hand (4-3), 25; Bristol Central (6-1), 24; West Haven (6-1), 14; Masuk (5-2), 8; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 7; Naugatuck (5-1), 7; New Fairfield (6-1), 7.
The Following Voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.

 

THE DAY top 10 state football coaches’ poll
Week 8, Monday, Nov. 1
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec. Pts LW Class
1. Darien (13) 7-0 390 2 LL
2. St. Joseph 6-1 354 1 L
3. Hall 7-0 280 4 LL
4. Fairfield Prep 6-1 273 6 LL
5. New Canaan 6-1 267 7 LL
6. Shelton 6-1 266 9 LL
7. Wilton 5-2 203 nr L
8. Southington 6-1 187 10 LL
9. Ansonia 7-0 148 nr S
10. Maloney 6-1 144 nr LL
Also receiving votes: Bloomfield (7-0), 139 points; Killingly (6-0), 131; Windsor (6-1), 112; Greenwich (4-3), 106; Ridgefield (4-3), 72; Trumbull (5-2), 55; Norwalk (5-2), 52; Tie, Newtown (4-3) and Staples (5-2), 35; Cromwell/Portland (6-0), 25; Hand (4-3), 17; West Haven (6-1), 16; Masuk (5-2), 8.
The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Chad Neal, Killingly; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

