Darien remains No. 1 in top 10 football polls one week left in regular season – The Collinsville Press
Football

Darien remains No. 1 in top 10 football polls one week left in regular season

GameTimeCT’s top 10 state high school football sportswriters poll
November 22, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Darien (21) 9-0 630 1 LL
2. St. Joseph 8-1 574 2 L
3. New Canaan 8-1 526 3 LL
4. Fairfield Prep 8-1 500 4 LL
5. Maloney 8-1 394 5 L
6. Greenwich 6-3 365 6 L
7. Killingly 8-0 321 7 M
8. Hall 9-1 253 8 LL
9. Shelton 8-2 233 9 LL
10. Windsor 8-1 207 10 L
Also receiving votes: Ansonia (9-0), 201; Trumbull (7-2), 167; Bloomfield (9-0), 159; Norwalk (6-3), 157; Southington (7-2), 150;; Wilton (7-3), 142; Staples (7-2), 129 West Haven (8-1), 69; Newtown (6-3), 60; Hand (6-3), 41; Bristol Central (8-1), 40; New Fairfield (7-2), 11; Ridgefield (4-5), 10; Cromwell/Portland (8-0), 8; Naugatuck (7-1), 8.
The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.

 

The Day’s top 10 state football coaches poll.
November 22, 2021

First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:

Team Rec Pts LW Class
1. Darien (13) 9-0 390 1 LL
2. St. Joseph 9-1 354 2 L
3. Fairfield Prep 8-1 334 3 LL
4. New Canaan 8-1 304 4 LL
5. Maloney 8-1 252 5 LL
6. Windsor 8-1 199 t6 L
7. Bloomfield 9-0 178 8 S
8. Killingly 8-0 170 t6 M
9. Ansonia 8-0 165 9 S
10. Greenwich 6-3 142 10 LL
Also receiving votes: Trumbull (7-2), 141 points; Staples (7-2), 110; Shelton (8-2), 107; Hall (9-1), 101; Norwalk (6-3), 69; Southington (7-2), 64; Hand (6-3), 55; West Haven (8-1), 52; Wilton (7-3), 41; Newtown (6-3), 38; Cromwell/Portland (9-0), 26; Bristol Central (8-1), 12; Masuk (7-2), 11.
The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Chad Neal, Killingly; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.

 

