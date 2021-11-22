Darien remains No. 1 in top 10 football polls one week left in regular season

GameTimeCT’s top 10 state high school football sportswriters poll
November 22, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (21)
|9-0
|630
|1
|LL
|2. St. Joseph
|8-1
|574
|2
|L
|3. New Canaan
|8-1
|526
|3
|LL
|4. Fairfield Prep
|8-1
|500
|4
|LL
|5. Maloney
|8-1
|394
|5
|L
|6. Greenwich
|6-3
|365
|6
|L
|7. Killingly
|8-0
|321
|7
|M
|8. Hall
|9-1
|253
|8
|LL
|9. Shelton
|8-2
|233
|9
|LL
|10. Windsor
|8-1
|207
|10
|L
|Also receiving votes: Ansonia (9-0), 201; Trumbull (7-2), 167; Bloomfield (9-0), 159; Norwalk (6-3), 157; Southington (7-2), 150;; Wilton (7-3), 142; Staples (7-2), 129 West Haven (8-1), 69; Newtown (6-3), 60; Hand (6-3), 41; Bristol Central (8-1), 40; New Fairfield (7-2), 11; Ridgefield (4-5), 10; Cromwell/Portland (8-0), 8; Naugatuck (7-1), 8.
|The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Will Aldam, News Times; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corps; Jeff Jacobs, GameTimeCT; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald.
The Day’s top 10 state football coaches poll.
November 22, 2021
First-place votes in parentheses, record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and last week’s ranking:
|Team
|Rec
|Pts
|LW
|Class
|1. Darien (13)
|9-0
|390
|1
|LL
|2. St. Joseph
|9-1
|354
|2
|L
|3. Fairfield Prep
|8-1
|334
|3
|LL
|4. New Canaan
|8-1
|304
|4
|LL
|5. Maloney
|8-1
|252
|5
|LL
|6. Windsor
|8-1
|199
|t6
|L
|7. Bloomfield
|9-0
|178
|8
|S
|8. Killingly
|8-0
|170
|t6
|M
|9. Ansonia
|8-0
|165
|9
|S
|10. Greenwich
|6-3
|142
|10
|LL
|Also receiving votes: Trumbull (7-2), 141 points; Staples (7-2), 110; Shelton (8-2), 107; Hall (9-1), 101; Norwalk (6-3), 69; Southington (7-2), 64; Hand (6-3), 55; West Haven (8-1), 52; Wilton (7-3), 41; Newtown (6-3), 38; Cromwell/Portland (9-0), 26; Bristol Central (8-1), 12; Masuk (7-2), 11.
|The following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Joe Lato, Woodland; Brian Mazzone, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Chad Neal, Killingly; Bob Pattison, Newtown; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull.