Martin finishes in top 35 as Falcons run at New England championships for first time

Avon High senior Jack Martin finished 34th at the New England cross country championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday in Thetford, Vt., on a tight, muddy course as the Falcons made their first-ever appearance in the meet as a team.

The Falcons finished fifth at last week’s State Open championships – their best ever finish at the meet – to earn a berth in the New England meet.

With 263 runners in the race, space was at a premium at the start and finish of the 3.1-mile race. There was a lot of mud on the course, which slowed the runners and made passing a challenge.

Martin finished with a time of 17:21 but he fell in the mud in the final 150 meters as he surged toward the finish line. He scrambled back to his feet but lost about 15 places. Carver Morgan took a hard fall two miles into the race and couldn’t continue.

Thomas Armistead was the second Avon runner across the line with a time of 18:40 in 151st place with William Lancaster finishing in 18:45 (155th place) followed by Jevonte Eaves (19:06, 191), Jack O’Donnell (19:16, 196) and Nicholas Bailey (19:20, 206).

Avon finished 23rd in the field. Union School No. 32 from Montpelier, Vt., more commonly known as U-32, became just the second Vermont school to win the New England championship with a 139-162 win over Rhode Island’s LaSalle Academy.

Ridgefield was third and Hall was fifth with the top five runners in the race coming from Connecticut.

“Neat job by these young men as they battled a challenging, muddy course with the best runners in New England,” Avon High coach Cortney Fusco said. “There were some course mishaps that took their toll but the runners persevered and gutted it out for a suitable finish to a fantastic season.”

It was a memorable season for the Falcons, who went 7-1 in dual meets this season, finished second in the Central Connecticut Conference behind Hall and won their first-ever state championship in cross country by capturing the CIAC Class MM meet.

Lewis Mills senior Justin Cascio also ran in the meet and finished 31st with a time of 17:17.

2021 New England cross country championships

At Thetford, Vt. (Nov. 13)

Team Results: 1. Union High 32-Montpelier VT 139, 2. LaSalle Academy RI 162, 3. Ridgefield 162, 4. Bishop Hendricken RI 219, 5. Hall 220

Local teams: 23. Avon 501

Individuals – 1. Gavin Sherry, Conard, 15:54.79 for 3.1 mile, 2. Adian Puffer, Manchester 16:06, 3. Callum Sherry, Conard 16:17, 4. Luke Anthony, East Lyme 16:18, 5. Michael Bohlke, Newington, 16:24, 6. Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury, VT 16:26, 7. Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown NH 16:41, 8. Birhanu Harriman, Lebanon NH 16:45, 9. Daniel McCarthy, Bangor ME 16:45, 10. Patrick Gandini, Gilford, NH 16:49

Local runners: 31. Justin Cascio, Lewis Mills, 17:17

Avon runners: 34. Jack Martin 17:21, 151. Thomas Armistead 18:40, 155. William Lancaster 18:45, 191. Jevonte Eaves 19:06, 201. Jack O’Donnell 19:16, 206. Nicholas Bailey 19:20; Carver Morgan, DNF

2021 New England cross country championships

