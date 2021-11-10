Shutout wins for Avon, Canton in tournament openers

BRIDGEPORT, Nov. 9, 2021 – Nate Tiffany, Lincoln Freeman and Adrian Razuri had goals as No. 22 Avon eliminated No. 11 Bassick-Bridgeport, 3-0, in a Class L first round contest on Tuesday at Knight Stadium on the University of Bridgeport campus.

Buster Akers and Eli Diesenhof combined to make three saves in net to earn the shutout. For Freeman, it was his team-leading 11th goal of the season. Tiffany scored his eighth goal.

The Falcons (8-5-4) advance to Thursday’s second round where they will host No. 27 Windsor at 2 p.m. on the turf field. Windsor (7-7-1) earned their first CIAC tournament win since 2013 with a 2-0 win over Platt Tech on Tuesday.

CLASS S

Canton 7, Hartford Classical 0

CANTON, Nov. 9, 2021 – Tommy Gibbons and Spencer Mix had two goals each as No. 8 Canton rolled to a 7-0 win over No. 25 Hartford Classical in a first round Class S tournament game Tuesday on the turf field.

The Warriors (13-4) advance to Thursday’s second round when they host No. 9 Oxford (10-2-4) beginning at 2 p.m. on the turf field.

London Abbott, Spencer Abbott and Ian Clark also scored for Canton. Jack Biskupiak and Gavyn Munson combined to make two saves and earn the shutout. Classical goalie Josiah Perez made 22 saves in net.