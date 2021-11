Weekend scoreboard (Nov. 12-13)

FRIDAY, Nov. 12

FOOTBALL

Bristol Eastern 54, Farmington 22

Granby/Canton 42, Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Mem. 6

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class S quarterfinals

Granby 3, East Hampton 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-13)

SATURDAY, Nov. 13

FOOTBALL

Northwest Catholic at Lewis Mills, noon

BOYS SOCCER

Class S quarterfinal

Canton vs. Holy Cross at Crosby, 2 p.m.

Class L quarterfinal

Avon at Fitch, 2 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class L quarterfinal

Simsbury at East Lyme, noon

Simsbury 17, East Hartford 14

At Simsbury

East Hartford (4-5) 6 8 0 0 — 14

Simsbury (5-4) 3 7 0 7 — 17

First quarter

S: Dan Sullivan 27 FG, 8:34

EH: Nate Evans 2 run (kick blocked), 3:25

Second quarter

S: John Mairano 38 run (Sullivan kick), 8:11

EH: David Pardo 15 pass from Williams (Pardo pass from Williams), 1:43

Fourth quarter

S: Mairano 11 run (Connor Aldrich kick), 2:03

Avon 55, East Catholic 20

At Manchester

Avon (5-2) 13 14 21 7 – 55

East Catholic (2-7) 7 7 0 6 — 20

First quarter

A: Tabor Engle 1 run (Toby Klafter kick), 5:33

EC: Ben Carso 66 pass from Matthew Zazzaro (Ethan Rainha kick), 4:35

A: Cameron Dawiczyk 8 run (kick failed), 2:49

Second quarter

A: Engle 39 run (Engle run), 4:48

EC: Rainha 13 pass from Zazzaro (Rainha kick), 1:54

A: Tyler Brookenshire 9 pass from Engle (kick failed), 0:00

Third quarter

A: Brookenshire 29 pass from Engle (Engle run), 9:33

A: Engle 4 run (kick failed), 6:10

A: Brookenshire 8 run (Klafter kick), 1:39

Fourth quarter

EC: Carso 8 pass from Zazzaro (conversion failed), 10:52

A: Camryn Telford 24 run (Klafter kick), 5:49

Granby/Canton 42, Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial 6

At Granby

Coventry co-op (2-6) 6 0 0 0 — 6

Granby/Canton (6-2) 7 7 14 14 — 42

First quarter

Cov: Thompson 8 run (kick failed)

GC: Luke Maher 3 run (George Horst kick)

Second quarter

GC: Khalil Thomas 14 run (Horst kick)

Third quarter

GC: Khalil Thomas 10 run (Horst kick)

GC: Michael Brosnan 9 run (Horst kick)

Fourth quarter

GC: Beach Sessons 10 pass from William Migliaccio (Horst kick)

GC: Marquis Thomas 3 run (Horst kick)

Bristol Eastern 54, Farmington 22

At Bristol (Eastern)

Farmington (0-9) 7 7 8 0 — 22

Bristol Eastern (4-5) 14 16 8 16 – 54

First quarter

BE: Alex Marshall 72 run (kick fails), 9:38

F: Luke Watson 7 run (kick good), 7:35

BE: Rayshon Andrews 64 run (Brady Brown run), 5:48

Second quarter

BE: Marshall 5 run (Marshall run), 4:18

F: Thomas Keough pass from Kevin Ives (kick good), 1:27

BE: Andrews 11 run (Marshall run), 0:11

Third quarter

BE:Andrews 62 run (Andres pass from Alex Marshall), 11:02

F: Watson 3 run (xxx pass from Ives), 6:16

Fourth quarter

BEL Marshall 39 run (two conversion good), 7:37

BE: Marshall 1 run (two point conversion good). 2:47

This story will be updated with additional statistics and information as it becomes available