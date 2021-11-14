With win over Patriots, Granby/Canton moves into first place in Pequot Uncas

Khalil Thomas ran for a team-high 66 yards and two touchdowns as the Granby/Canton football team moved into sole possession of first place in the Pequot Conference’s Uncas Division with a 42-6 win over Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial on Friday night in Granby.

The Bears (6-2, 5-1 Pequot Uncas) are one game ahead of Rockville, Ellington, Stafford co-op and the Gilbert co-op, who each have two losses each in the Uncas Division.

If Granby/Canton can beat Gilbert/Northwestern Regional/Housatonic (6-2) on Thanksgiving morning at Van Why Field in Winsted, the Bears could win the Uncas Division title for the first time. The Bears won the Pequot West Division title in 2015.

Granby/Canton also has the inside track on earning a CIAC Class M playoff berth for the second season in a row. The Bears, who are currently the second seed, should be able to qualify for the playoffs with victories in their final two games.

The top eight teams earn berths in the playoffs. The playoff points and seedings won’t be compiled until Thanksgiving afternoon after the morning games are completed.

Granby/Canton hosts the Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton (5-3) on Friday night in Granby at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday night against the Patriots, Granby/Canton’s Luke Maher ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while Michael Brosnan ran for 19 yards and a TD on four carries. Marquis Thomas ran for 25 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Receiver Beach Sessions caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown while Granby/Canton QB Bill Migliaccio completed 10-of-15 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Malik Brown Smith led the defense with 13 tackles, eight solo stops, three tackles for a loss and a sack while Malik Thompson and Brady Kaluna had nine tackles each. Will Attianese had eight tackles while Sessions and Marquis Thomas each had an interception.

Granby/Canton 42, Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial 6

At Granby

Coventry co-op (2-6) 6 0 0 0 — 6

Granby/Canton (6-2) 7 7 14 14 — 42

First quarter

Cov: Thompson 8 run (kick failed)

GC: Luke Maher 3 run (George Horst kick)

Second quarter

GC: Khalil Thomas 14 run (Horst kick)

Third quarter

GC: Khalil Thomas 10 run (Horst kick)

GC: Michael Brosnan 9 run (Horst kick)

Fourth quarter

GC: Beach Sessons 10 pass from William Migliaccio (Horst kick)

GC: Marquis Thomas 3 run (Horst kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Granby/Canton – Luke Maher 9-52, Khalil Thomas 9-66, Michael Brosnan 4-19, Marquis Thomas 3-25, Brandon Powell 1-9, Will Attianese 1-3, Carter Chamber 2-2

PASSING: Granby/Canton – William Migliaccio 10-15-0, 108, Michael Brosnan 1-2-0, 4

RECEIVING: Granby/Canton – Beach Sessions 3-36, George Horst 3-41, Will Attianese 3-22, Khalil Thomas 2-13

Pequot Conf. Uncas Uncas Overall Granby/Canton 5-1 6-2 Rockville 4-2 6-2 Ellington 4-2 6-2 Stafford/E Windsor/Somers 4-2 5-3 Gilbert/NW Reg./Housatonic 2-2 6-2 SMSA co-op 3-3 4-4 Coventry/WT/Bolton/Lyman 1-5 2-6 Windsor Locks/Suffield/EG 0-6 1-7

Thursday’s result

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 48, Rockville 7

Friday’s result

Granby/Canton 42, Coventry/WT/Bolt/Lyman 6

Saturday’s result

SMSA co-op 42, Windsor Locks co-op 14

Friday, November 19

Coginchaug co-op at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Windsor Locks co-op at Stafford co-op, 6 p.m.

Ellington at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Granby/Canton at Gilbert/NW Regional/Housatonic, 10:30 a.m.

CIAC Class M rankings

With results through Saturday, Nov. 13

Team Rec Pts Avg. GR 1. Killingly 8-0 133.12 1 2. Granby/Canton 6-2 129.38 2 3. Rockville 6-2 125.62 2 4. Avon 5-2 117.71 2 5. Branford 6-2 116.88 2 6. Ellington 6-2 116.25 2 7. Torrington 5-3 115.62 2 8. Plainville 6-3 112.22 1 9. ATI 4-3 109.29 3 10. Watertown 6-3 107.78 1

GR: Game remaining