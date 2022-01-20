Avon, Canton girls each pick up second victories

Gianna Godbout his a big three-point shot that broke open a one-point game to help the Avon High girls basketball team win their second game of the year on Tuesday with a 45-28 win over Tolland in Central Connecticut Conference play in Tolland.

The Falcons (2-6) led by one after three quarters but Avon outscored Tolland 21-6 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Sophia Mango scored 12 of her career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while teammate Adl Standish scored six of her 14 points in the final quarter.

Avon’s game with RHAM on Thursday was postponed until next week, Wednesday, Jan. 26. The Falcons return to the hardwood on Saturday when they host E.O. Smith at 1 p.m. at the high school.

Avon 45, Tolland 28

At Tolland

Avon (45) Gianna Godbout 1-0-3, Sophie Mango 8-3-20, Erin Geary 3-0-6, Adi Standish 7-0-14, Sophie DiBella 1-0-2, Ashley Blackmore 0-0-0, Lindsay Snyder 0-0-, Lindsay Arigoni 0-0-0. Totals 20-3

Tolland (28) Maddie Kolb 1-0-2, Emma Urban 1-0-2, Keira Hill 0-0-0, Sophia Rotonario 4-1-9, Mackenzie Wood 1-0-2, Kelly LeBel 4-5-15, Lauryn Gaylord 1-0-2. Totals 11-6

Avon (2-6) 8 8 8 21 — 45

Tolland (1-8) 6 10 7 6 — 28

Three-point goals: Mango (A), Godbout (A)

Canton girls split two games

The Canton High girls basketball team had a rough opening day performance when they were overwhelmed by Sheehan of Wallingford in a 77-41 loss. The Warriors (2-5) lost to Sheehan again on Wednesday night but were much more competitive in a 60-52 loss.

All-State forward Sophia Mates scored a career-high 23 points as the Warriors scored a season-high 52 points. Canton teammate Sam Yanke also had a career-high with 20 points.

Mates’ previous high game was an 18-point effort against Granby last March while Yanke’s previous best was six points in a win over Windsor Locks last February.

The Titans (6-4) drained 10 three-point shots in the victory led by Molly Smolenski with 22 points and five three-point shots. Madison DiPasquale and Liv Cassesse each had 17 points for Sheehan.

On Tuesday, the Warriors won their second game of the season with a 41-25 victory over East Windsor. Jenna Cuniowski led the way with 17 points while Avery Brown chipped in with 13.

The Warriors return to action on Friday when they host Coventry at 6:45 p.m.

Canton 41, East Windsor 25

At Canton

East Windsor (25) Zoe Pepin 0 1 1; Sam Corrado 0 2 2; Bailey Winner 6 0 12; Katie Blume 4 0 8; Alex Witzke 1 0 2; Totals: 11 3-11 25

Canton (41) Avery Brown 5 2 13; Ashelyn Cebollero 1 0 2; Jenna Cuniowski 7 3 17; Gabby DelSanto 1-1-4; Sophia Mates 1-1-3, Rachel Renaud 1-0-2, Totals 16 7-16 41

East Windsor (4-4) 4 4 6 11 — 25

Canton (2-4) 6 15 7 13 – 41

Three-point goals: Brown (C), DelSanto (C)