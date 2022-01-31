Godbout helps Avon girls win second straight game

AVON, Jan. 31, 2022 – Avon’s Gianna Godbout sank five three-point shots and had a team-high 15 points to help the Avon High girls basketball team win their second straight game with a 57-34 victory over Plainville on Monday night.

Adi Standish added 14 points for the Falcons (4-9) while Sophie Mango scored 10. Plainville (1-12) was led by Lily Wazorsko with 14 points.

Avon (4-9) won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Avon beat Lewis Mills on Friday night, 42-36 with Mango and Godbout each scoring 11 points to lead the Falcons.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday night when they travel to Glastonbury to take on the Guardians.

Avon 57, Plainville 34

At Avon

Plainville (34) Lily Wazorko 3-6-14, Cookie Montanez 1-2-4, Elyse Brown 2-1-5, Marissa Miller 0-0-0, Tamia Chapman 0-0-0, Sami Thompson 4-3-11. Hailey Anderson 0-0-0. Totals 10-12

Avon (57) Sophie Mango 4-2-10, Lindsey Arigoni 2-0-5, Erin Geary 1-0-2, Adi Standish 7-0-14, Sophie DiBella 2-0-4, Gianna Godbout 5-0-15, Ashley Blackmore 0-0-0, Claire Cawley 0-0-0, Lila Aguilar 0-0-0, Lucy Belval 2-0-4, Katelyn Cifaldi 1-1-3. Totals 24-3

Plainville (1-12) 3 7 15 9 — 34

Avon (4-9) 17 7 18 15 — 57

Three-point goals: Godbout (A) 5, Arigoni (A), Wazorko (P) 2