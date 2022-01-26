River Hawks outlast Avon in OT; Canton falls to Windsor Locks

FARMINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 – For three quarters, the Avon High girls basketball team had the lead over Farmington in Tuesday night’s CCC West contest.

“The girls played fantastic, definitely the best we’ve played all season,” Avon High coach Drew Faucher said. “They played with tremendous passion.”

But Farmington’s Daria Fournier scored seven points in the fourth quarter and another seven points in overtime as the River Hawks rallied to beat Avon, 50-42 in OT. Fournier scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“Even though we didn’t get the W, I couldn’t be more prouder of the effort and the way we played,” Faucher said.

Farmington (10-3) won for the seventh time in the last eight games while Avon (2-8) didn’t play like a team with just two wins through the first half of the season.

Sophie Mango had a team-leading 15 points for the Falcons while Ali Standish added 10. For the River Hawks, Mackenzie Campbell had 11 points including four in OT when the River Hawks outscored Avon by a 10-2 margin to secure the win.

Farmington 50, Avon 42, OT

At Farmington

Avon (42) Sophia DiBella 3-1-7, Sophie Mango 7-0-15, Lindsay Arigoni 0-0-0, Erin Geary 0-0-0, Ali Standish 5-0-10, Gianna Godbout 2-2-8, Ashley Blackmore 0-0-0, Lila Aguilar 1-0-2. Totals 18-3

Farmington (50) Daria Fournier 5-8-19, Mackenzie Campbell 3-5-11, Emily Sanchez 2-3-9, Abby Bertolette 3-0-6, Brooke Jones 1-1-3, Sarah Bertolette 1-0-2, Anna Loughman 1-0-2, Avery Anderson 0-1-1. Totals 16-18

Avon 12 12 8 8 2 — 42

Farmington 8 7 10 15 10 — 50

Three-point goals: Mango (A), Godbout (A) 2, Fournier (F)

Windsor Locks 41, Canton 33

WINDSOR LOCKS, Jan. 25, 2022 — Jasmine Hurdle had 12 points and Windsor Locks went 12-of-19 from the free throw line to beat Canton, 41-33 in NCCC action Tuesday night. Avery Brown scored 11 points to lead Canton (3-7) while Jenna Cuniowski added 10 points.

Windsor Locks 41, Canton 33

At Windsor Locks

Canton (33) Avery Brown 4 0 11; Ashelyn Cebollero 0 0 0; Jenna Cuniowski 5 0 10; Gabby DelSanto 1 0 3; Sophia Mates 4 1 9; Totals: 14 1-1 33

Windsor Locks (41) Alana Picard 1 6 8; Carly MacDougald 4 2 12; Tristin Oberg 2 0 4; Maeve McGinnis 1 0 3; Angelina Jones 0 0 0; Gabby Sales 1 0 2; Jasmine Hurdle 3 4 12; Totals: 12 12-19 41.

Canton (3-7) 7 10 12 4 — 33

Windsor Locks (7-4) 10 7 12 12 — 41

Three-point goals: Brown (C) 3, DelSanto (C) McDougald (WL) 2, McGinnis (WL), Hurdle (WL) 2

Middletown 54, (7) Simsbury 49

MIDDLETOWN, Jan. 25, 2022 – Tyah Pettaway scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Middletown High girls basketball team to a 54-49 win over No. 7 Simsbury on Tuesday night in a Central Connecticut Conference clash.

Middletown (10-2) took control in the third quarter, outscoring Simsbury by 11 points in a 20-9 run to take the lead for good. Lauren Sabia had a game-high and season-high 33 points for the Trojans (11-2).

Middletown 54, (7) Simsbury 49

At Middletown

Simsbury (48) Lauren Sabia 10 8 33, Katie Perlitz 1 0 2, Olivia Jarvis 1 2 4, Faye Kaplinski 4 0 8, Amanda Gallagher 1 0 2. Totals: 17 10-12 49

Middletown (54) Shalyn Smith 5 2 13, Jada Bryant 1 1 3, Alex DeSena 3 2 8, Tyah Pettaway 8 6 24, Shadae Bushay 3 0 6, Tajahnae Brock 0 0 0, Kaila Torres 0 0 0. Totals: 20 11-16 54

Simsbury (11-2) 9 14 9 17 – 49

Middletown (10-2) 11 5 20 18 — 54

Three-point goals: Sabia (S) 5, Smith (M), Pettaway (M) 2