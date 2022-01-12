Rough evenings for Avon and Canton boys basketball teams

HEBRON, Jan. 11, 2022 – Four RHAM High players scored in double figures as the undefeated Raptors improved to 8-0 with a 79-57 win over Avon in Central Connecticut Conference action Tuesday.

Spencer Pilhington had a team-high 17 points while teammate Johnny Holland had 16 points and three baskets from three-point range to lead the Raptors (8-0).

“We turned over the ball way too many times against a good, undefeated RHAM team,” Avon High coach Kris Pedra said. “Their size really bothered us on the boards. However, I was encouraged because our boys showed and played with heart in the fourth quarter. But it was too late to get into the game.”

The Falcons scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, led by Tyler Brokenshire, who scored nine of his 15 points in the final eight minutes. Isaac Aguilar led the Falcons (4-3) with 17 points while Aidan Srb added 12.

Avon returns to the hardwood on Thursday when they travel to in Hall in West Hartford for a 6:45 p.m. You can watch the game on West Hartford Public Television’s YouTube page. West Hartford has limited the number of fans that can attend a game due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

RHAM 79, Avon 57

At Hebron

Avon (57) Jadd Eldah 0-1-1, Isaac Aguilar 6-3-17, Alan Brockman 0-2-2, Cameron Dawiczyk 3-0-6, Tabor Engle 0-0-0, Tyler Brokenshire 6-0-15, Aidan Srb 4-0-12, Nishant Goplachar 0-1-1, Emmett Borenstein 1-1-3. Totals 20-8

RHAM (79) Ryan Heneghan 4-2-11, Matt Fraleigh 0-6-6, Johnny Holland 6-1-16, Troy Miller 3-1-8, Spencer Pilhington 8-0-17, Aidan Allen 6-0-12, Alex Demosthenous 0-0-0, Mike Ponchi 4-1-9. Totals 31-11

Avon (4-3) 13 13 8 23 — 57

RHAM (8-0) 24 17 20 18 — 79

Three-point goals: Aguilar (A) 2, Brokenshire (A) 3, Srb (A) 4; Heneghan (RH), Holland (RH) 3, Miller (RH), Pilhington (RH)

Rockville 65, Canton 60

VERNON, Jan. 11, 2022 – It was a difficult fourth quarter for the Canton High boys basketball team on Tuesday night.

The Warriors led Rockville by 11 points after three quarters and had a 16-point lead at one point in the final stanza. But the Rams completed the game with a 26-2 run to beat Canton, 65-60 in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Tuesday night.

Rockville’s Weston LaBrecque scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Rams (3-3). He was 10-of-11 from the free throw line. Jayden Tate had 13 points for Rockville while John Ryan added 10.

Canton (3-4) was led by was Isaiah Reece with a team-high 20 points with Matthew Benedetti scoring 11 and Luke Maher added 10 points. The Warriors return to action on Friday when they host Granby beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Rockville 65, Canton 60

At Vernon

Canton (60) Khalil Thomas 0 2 2; Brandon Powell 4 0 8; Matthew Benedetti 5 1 11; Isaiah Reece 8 1 20; Connor Nadeau 4 0 9; Luke Maher 4 0 10; Totals: 25 4-8 60

Rockville (65) Weston LaBrecque 6 10 24; Cam Washington 2 0 5; Dylan Rezendes 1 3 5; John Ryan 5 0 10; Eric Montez 1 0 2; Jayden Tate 5 2-13; Juniel Powell 2 0 6; Totals: 22 15-21 65

Canton (3-4) 16 11 23 7 — 60

Rockville (3-3) 10 9 20 26 — 65

Three-point goals: Reece (C) 3, Nadeau (C), Maher (C) 2; LaBrecque (R) 2, Washington (R), Tate (R), Powell (R) 2