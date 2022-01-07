Avon converts in final minutes to beat Berlin, 42-40

AVON, Jan. 7, 2022 – Isaac Aguilar had seven of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Avon High boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 42-40 win over Berlin on Friday night in Central Connecticut Conference action.

“Isaac was huge for us in the fourth quarter,” Avon coach Kris Pedra said. “He stepped up and controlled the final minutes of the game.”

Tyler Brokenshire had nine points while Tabor Engle had five points and pulled down some key rebound for the Falcons, now 4-2.

The game was tied at 38-38 in the final minutes of the game when Engle blocked a shot from Berlin’s Jon Morales with 1:45 remaining. After the block, Engle chased down the ball and was fouled. He sank a pair of free throws with 1:43 left to give the Falcons a 40-38 lead.

Berlin (3-2) went to the line with 1:28 remaining but River Erdhardt missed the front end of a one-and-one foul shot and Engle pulled down the rebound. Thirty seconds later, it was Aguilar getting between three defenders, driving to the basket and scoring with 59 seconds left for a 42-38 lead.

Marino Fanelli pulled down his own rebound and put it back in with 43 seconds left to cut the Avon lead to two points. Berlin had the ball with 16 seconds to go but the Falcons tied up Berlin to force a jump ball and get the turnover thanks to the alternate possession rule.

Berlin got a final shot off with a second to go but it bounced off the rim. Avon (4-2) missed three foul shots in the final 15 seconds but played good enough defense to bring home the victory. Ryan Stec had 17 points to lead the visiting Redcoats.

If you missed the game, you can watch a recording of the live stream. Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 infections across the state, Avon began updated rules for spectators, limiting attendance to four people per home player and just two fans per player for visitors.

Avon 42, Berlin 40

At Avon

Berlin (40) Maimo Fanelli 4-2-11, Toby Lavender 1-0-2, Zach Skinner 2-0-4, Ryan Stec 6-2-17, Terrence Dornfried 2-2-6, Jordan Rodriguez 0-0-0, Michael Fitzsimmons 0-0-0. Totals 15-6

Avon (42) Jadd Erdah 2-0-4, Isaac Aguilar 7-2-19, Cameron Dawiczyk 0-0-0, Tyler Brokenshire 2-4-9, Aaron Moza 1-2-5, Tabor Engle 1-2-5, Emmett Borenstein 0-0-0. Totals 13-11

Berlin (3-2) 10 6 14 10 — 40

Avon (4-2) 17 3 10 12 — 42

Three-point goals: Fanelli (B), Stec (B) 4, Aguilar (A) 3, Brokenshire (A), Engle (A)