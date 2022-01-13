Sabia, Jarvis help lead No. 9 Simsbury to fourth straight win

SIMSBURY, Jan. 13, 2022 – Senior Lauren Sabia had a game-high 29 points while teammate Olivia Jarvis pulled down 17 rebounds, blocked three shots and had three steals to help No. 9 Simsbury roll to a 57-34 win over Northwest Catholic Thursday night in CCC West action.

Jarvis scored nine points and pulled down 13 offensive rebounds to give the Trojans plenty of second chances at the basket. She also dished out five assists. Sabia had five steals for the Trojans (9-1, 3-1 CCC West), who have won four straight games.

Amanda Gallagher scored 13 for Simsbury while Maeve Rushin led the visiting Lions (3-3) with 12 points.

Simsbury returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Manchester to face East Catholic beginning at 6:45 p.m.

(9) Simsbury 57, Northwest Catholic 34

At Simsbury

Northwest Catholic (34) Lily Pare 1 0 2, Abby Hubert 0 0 0, Maeve Rushin 5 1 12, Morgan Murphy 1 3 5, Trinity Cruz 2 2 7, Brianna Lebrun 3 1 7, Brooke Popella 0 1 1 .Totals 12 8

Simsbury (57) Lauren Sabia 11 4 29, Katie Perlitz 0 2 2, Olivia Jarvis 2 5 9, Alex Peterson 0 0 0, Amanda Gallagher 4 3 13, Faye Kaplinski 1 0 2, Amelia Rogers 1 0 2 .Totals 19 14 57.

NW Catholic (3-3) 4 11 11 8 — 34

Simsbury (9-1) 16 13 13 15 — 57

Three-point shots: Rushin (NW), Cruz (NW), Sabia (S) 3, Gallagher (S) 2