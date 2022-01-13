Falcons drop a pair of games this week

AVON, Jan. 13, 2022 – Abigail Magendantz scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Hall High girls basketball team to a 46-32 victory over Avon in CCC West action on Thursday.

Sophie Mango had 10 points to lead the Falcons (1-6), who lost for the second time this week. Avon dropped a 62-47 decision to Enfield earlier in the week.

Against Hall, Gianna Godbout added eight points and had a pair of three-point shots.

Earlier this week against Enfield, Mango again led the way with 14 points while Godbout added eight points. Lucy Belval had a career-high eight points for the Falcons.

Avon (1-6, 0-4 CCC West) returns to action on Tuesday night when they hit the road to face Tolland.

Hall 46, Avon 32

At Avon

Hall (46) Meghan Murray 2-2-7, Rylan Priest 4-3-11, McKenzie Mandyck 4-0-8, Olivia Anderson 0-0-0, Julia Zydanowicz 0-0-0, Abigail Magendantz 5-6-16, Genevieve Nelson 1-0-2. Totals 16-11

Avon (32) Sophia Mango 4-2-10, Lindsey Arigoni 0-0-0, Erin Geary 0-2-2, Sophia DiBella 1-1-4, Gianna Godbout 3-0-8, Ashley Blackmore 1-0-2, Claire Cawley 2-0-4, Lila Aguilar 0-0-0, Lucy Beval 0-2-2. Totals 11-7

Hall (2-3) 15 12 12 7 — 46

Avon (1-6) 6 8 4 14 — 32

Three-point goals: DiBella (A), Godbout (A) 2, Murray (H)

Enfield 62, Avon 47

At Enfield

Avon (47) Sophie Mango 4-5-14, Gianna Godbout 3-0-8, Sophia DiBella 0-2-2, Lindsay Arigoni 2-0-5, Erin Geary 2-1-5, Claire Cawley 2-1-5, Lucy Belval 3-2-8. Totals 16-11

Enfield (67) Taylin Bryers 0-2-2, Madilyn Archer 2-0-4, Anjaleah James 1-0-3, Alyssa Rossingol 11-9-31, Amyah Rosado 7-3-17, Megan Marcotte 2-1-5. Totals 23-15

Avon (1-5) 9 15 8 15 — 47

Enfield (7-1) 18 16 17 11 — 62

Three-point goals: Mango (A), Godbout (A) 2, Arigoni (A), James (E)