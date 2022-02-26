Avon co-op tops Hall/Conard to win CCC Tournament championship

HARTFORD, Feb. 26, 2022 – Thanks to goals from Bella Buonfiglio, Nicole Patridge and Emily Moskal, the Avon co-op girls hockey team beat Conard/Hall on Saturday night, 3-2, to win the Central Connecticut Conference tournament for the first time at Trinity College.
The Nighthawks, who include players from Avon, Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills and Coventry, had a 3-0 lead after two periods but hung for the victory. Maggie Samela and Grace Ganey scored for Hall/Conard.
Avon co-op improves to 16-4-2 on the year while Hall/Conard slips to 14-6-2. Hall/Conard upset top-seeded Simsbury in the semifinals on Monday, 2-0.
2022 Central Connecticut Conference tournament
Monday, February 21
Semifinals
Avon co-op 2, East Catholic co-op 0
Hall/Conard 2, Simsbury 0
Championship
Saturday, February 26
Avon co-op 3, Hall/Conard 2
2022 CCC Girls Hockey standings
|Team
|CCC
|Overall
|Other co-op teams
|x-Simsbury
|7-2-1
|11-6-2
|y-Avon co-op
|6-2-2
|14-4-2
|Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills, Coventry
|East Catholic co-op
|5-2-3
|10-5-4
|Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville
|Hall/Conard
|4-5-1
|13-5-2
|Suffield co-op
|2-7-1
|7-9-1
|Ellington, E.O. Smith, Canton, Granby, Windsor, Northwestern Regional
|Mercy/NW Catholic/East Hampton
|2-8
|7-9
x-won league championship; y-won league tournament