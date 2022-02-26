Avon co-op tops Hall/Conard to win CCC Tournament championship

HARTFORD, Feb. 26, 2022 – Thanks to goals from Bella Buonfiglio, Nicole Patridge and Emily Moskal, the Avon co-op girls hockey team beat Conard/Hall on Saturday night, 3-2, to win the Central Connecticut Conference tournament for the first time at Trinity College.

The Nighthawks, who include players from Avon, Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills and Coventry, had a 3-0 lead after two periods but hung for the victory. Maggie Samela and Grace Ganey scored for Hall/Conard.

Avon co-op improves to 16-4-2 on the year while Hall/Conard slips to 14-6-2. Hall/Conard upset top-seeded Simsbury in the semifinals on Monday, 2-0.

2022 Central Connecticut Conference tournament

Monday, February 21

Semifinals

Avon co-op 2, East Catholic co-op 0

Hall/Conard 2, Simsbury 0

Championship

Saturday, February 26

Avon co-op 3, Hall/Conard 2

2022 CCC Girls Hockey standings

Team CCC Overall Other co-op teams x-Simsbury 7-2-1 11-6-2 y-Avon co-op 6-2-2 14-4-2 Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills, Coventry East Catholic co-op 5-2-3 10-5-4 Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville Hall/Conard 4-5-1 13-5-2 Suffield co-op 2-7-1 7-9-1 Ellington, E.O. Smith, Canton, Granby, Windsor, Northwestern Regional Mercy/NW Catholic/East Hampton 2-8 7-9

x-won league championship; y-won league tournament