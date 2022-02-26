Connect with us

Girls Hockey

Avon co-op tops Hall/Conard to win CCC Tournament championship

The Avon co-op girls hockey team won the CCC Tournament on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy Avon High athletics)

HARTFORD, Feb. 26, 2022 – Thanks to goals from Bella Buonfiglio, Nicole Patridge and Emily Moskal, the Avon co-op girls hockey team beat Conard/Hall on Saturday night, 3-2, to win the Central Connecticut Conference tournament for the first time at Trinity College.

The Nighthawks, who include players from Avon, Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills and Coventry, had a 3-0 lead after two periods but hung for the victory. Maggie Samela and Grace Ganey scored for Hall/Conard.

Avon co-op improves to 16-4-2 on the year while Hall/Conard slips to 14-6-2. Hall/Conard upset top-seeded Simsbury in the semifinals on Monday, 2-0.

2022 Central Connecticut Conference tournament
Monday, February 21
Semifinals
Avon co-op 2, East Catholic co-op 0
Hall/Conard 2, Simsbury 0
Championship
Saturday, February 26
Avon co-op 3, Hall/Conard 2

2022 CCC Girls Hockey standings

Team CCC Overall Other co-op teams
x-Simsbury 7-2-1 11-6-2
y-Avon co-op 6-2-2 14-4-2 Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills, Coventry
East Catholic co-op 5-2-3 10-5-4 Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville
Hall/Conard 4-5-1 13-5-2
Suffield co-op 2-7-1 7-9-1 Ellington, E.O. Smith, Canton, Granby, Windsor, Northwestern Regional
Mercy/NW Catholic/East Hampton 2-8 7-9

x-won league championship; y-won league tournament

