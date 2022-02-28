2022 Girls hockey state tournament pairings and results

The Connecticut Girls Hockey Coaches Association announced the pairings for their 12-team state tournament that begins Monday. FCIAC champion New Canaan (17-0-1) is the top seed.
The Avon co-op, which won the Central Connecticut Conference tournament is the sixth seed with a 14-4-2 record. The Suffield co-op, which includes players from Canton, is the 11th seed with a record of 7-9-1.
New Canaan is the defending champion. The last CGHCA tournament that was completed was in 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March 2020 and the 2021 season was cancelled.
2022 Connecticut Girls Hockey State Tournament
First Round
Monday, Feb. 28
Avon co-op 3, Suffield co-op 2
East Catholic co-op 3, Trumbull/St. Joseph 2
Tuesday, March 1
Guilford 8, Greenwich 6
Conard/Hall 4, Mercy/NW Catholic/East Hampton 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 3
Game 5: Avon co-op at No. 3 Simsbury (ISCC), 5:20 p.m.
Game 6: Guilford at No. 1 New Canaan (Darien Ice House), 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: Conard/Hall at No. 2 Darien (Darien Ice House), 7:30 p.m.
Game 8: East Catholic co-op at No. 4 Stamford/Westhill/Staples (Terry Conners Rink), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, March 5
At Shelton (The Rinks at the Sports Center)
5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday, March 9
at Bennett Rink, West Haven
Two semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
2022 CT Girls Hockey Tournament seedings
|Team
|Rec
|Other teams in co-op
|1. New Canaan
|17-0-1
|2. Darien
|12-3-2
|3. Simsbury
|11-6-2
|4. Stamford/Westhill/Staples
|17-2-1
|5. East Catholic co-op
|10-5-4
|Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville
|6. Avon co-op
|14-4-2
|Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills, Coventry
|7. Conard/Hall
|13-5-2
|8. Greenwich
|10-5-1
|9. Guilford
|11-6-0
|10. Mercy/NWC/E. Hampton
|7-9
|11. Suffield co-op
|7-9-1
|Ellington, E.O. Smith, Canton, Granby, Windsor, Northwestern Regional
|12. Trumbull/St. Joseph
|10-9
|Conference tournament games not included
2022 FCIAC tournament
Semifinals
New Canaan 2, Greenwich 0
Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3, Darien 0
Championship
New Canaan 5, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1
2022 Central Connecticut Conference tournament
Monday, February 21
Semifinals
Avon co-op 2, East Catholic co-op 0
Hall/Conard 2, Simsbury 0
Championship
Saturday, February 26
Avon co-op 3, Hall/Conard 2
2022 Southern Connecticut Conference tournament
First round
Monday, February 21
Amity/Cheshire/New Haven 9, Hand co-op 5
Hamden co-op 4, Masuk co-op 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, February 23
Guilford 8, Amity/Cheshire/New Haven 3
West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 2, Hamden co-op 0
Championship
Friday, February 25
Guilford 4, West Haven/SHA 3, OT
Girls hockey state championship games
2021: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019: New Canaan 3, Darien 1
2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2
2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT
2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1
2015: Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT (co-champions)
2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1
2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0
2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT
2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2
2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0
2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2
2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0
2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT
2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1