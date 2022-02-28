2022 Girls hockey state tournament pairings and results

The Connecticut Girls Hockey Coaches Association announced the pairings for their 12-team state tournament that begins Monday. FCIAC champion New Canaan (17-0-1) is the top seed.

The Avon co-op, which won the Central Connecticut Conference tournament is the sixth seed with a 14-4-2 record. The Suffield co-op, which includes players from Canton, is the 11th seed with a record of 7-9-1.

New Canaan is the defending champion. The last CGHCA tournament that was completed was in 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March 2020 and the 2021 season was cancelled.

2022 Connecticut Girls Hockey State Tournament

First Round

Monday, Feb. 28

Avon co-op 3, Suffield co-op 2

East Catholic co-op 3, Trumbull/St. Joseph 2

Tuesday, March 1

Guilford 8, Greenwich 6

Conard/Hall 4, Mercy/NW Catholic/East Hampton 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3

Game 5: Avon co-op at No. 3 Simsbury (ISCC), 5:20 p.m.

Game 6: Guilford at No. 1 New Canaan (Darien Ice House), 5:30 p.m.

Game 7: Conard/Hall at No. 2 Darien (Darien Ice House), 7:30 p.m.

Game 8: East Catholic co-op at No. 4 Stamford/Westhill/Staples (Terry Conners Rink), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, March 5

At Shelton (The Rinks at the Sports Center)

5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday, March 9

at Bennett Rink, West Haven

Two semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

2022 CT Girls Hockey Tournament seedings

Team Rec Other teams in co-op 1. New Canaan 17-0-1 2. Darien 12-3-2 3. Simsbury 11-6-2 4. Stamford/Westhill/Staples 17-2-1 5. East Catholic co-op 10-5-4 Glastonbury, South Windsor, Tolland, Rockville 6. Avon co-op 14-4-2 Southington, Wethersfield, Newington, RHAM, Lewis Mills, Coventry 7. Conard/Hall 13-5-2 8. Greenwich 10-5-1 9. Guilford 11-6-0 10. Mercy/NWC/E. Hampton 7-9 11. Suffield co-op 7-9-1 Ellington, E.O. Smith, Canton, Granby, Windsor, Northwestern Regional 12. Trumbull/St. Joseph 10-9 Conference tournament games not included

2022 FCIAC tournament

Semifinals

New Canaan 2, Greenwich 0

Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3, Darien 0

Championship

New Canaan 5, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1

2022 Central Connecticut Conference tournament

Monday, February 21

Semifinals

Avon co-op 2, East Catholic co-op 0

Hall/Conard 2, Simsbury 0

Championship

Saturday, February 26

Avon co-op 3, Hall/Conard 2

2022 Southern Connecticut Conference tournament

First round

Monday, February 21

Amity/Cheshire/New Haven 9, Hand co-op 5

Hamden co-op 4, Masuk co-op 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, February 23

Guilford 8, Amity/Cheshire/New Haven 3

West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy 2, Hamden co-op 0

Championship

Friday, February 25

Guilford 4, West Haven/SHA 3, OT

Girls hockey state championship games

2021: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2020: Tournament cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019: New Canaan 3, Darien 1

2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2

2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT

2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1

2015: Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT (co-champions)

2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1

2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0

2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT

2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2

2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0

2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2

2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0

2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT

2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1