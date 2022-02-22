Canton stops Somers to earn a spot in the NCCC Tournament final

SOMERS, Feb. 22, 2022 – Jenna Cuniowski had a game-high 22 points while Sophia Mates scored 16 points, pulled down nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Canton High girls basketball team past Somers, 45-40, Tuesday night and into the finals of the NCCC Tournament.

The Warriors (12-10), who have won four straight games, will face league champion Granby (18-4) in the championship game on Thursday in Granby.

Avery Brown scored five points and had a pair of assists while Sam Yanke had seven rebounds and two assists. Ashelyn Cebollero pulled down five rebounds with Cuniowski getting three steals.

Canton went 11-of-16 from the free throw line hitting crucial free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory.

Canton will be playing in the NCCC Tournament final for the fourth time in the last five years. The Warriors won the tournament in 2019 and 2020.

The Bears will be making their first NCCC Tournament final appearance since 1988 when they lost to Ellington, 59-40. Granby has never won the NCCC Tournament.

Canton 45, Somers 40

At Somers

Canton (45) Jenna Cuniowski 7 7-9 22, Sophia Mates 7 2-4 16, Ashelyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Avery Brown 1 2-3 5, Gabby DelSanto 1-0-2, Avery Miller 0–0-0, Sam Yanke 0-0-0, Madisyn Reardon 0-0-0, Julia Lau 0-0-0, Juliana Cavanaugh 0-0-0, Rachel Renaud 0-0-0. Totals: 16 11-16 45

Somers (40) Sydney Cassidy 1 3-4 6, Deidre Dalessio 5 2-2 14, Devon Dalessio 3 2-2 9, Eliana Wood 3 1-2 8, Erin Donahue 1-0-3. Totals: 13 8-10 40

Canton (12-10) 14 9 8 14 — 45

Somers (16-6) 17 6 7 10 — 40

Three-point goals: Cuniowski (C), Brown (C), Cassidy (S), Deidre Dalessio (S) 2, Devon Dalessio (S), Wood (S), Donahue (S)

2022 NCCC Tournament

Friday, February 18

First round

Suffield 52, Rockville 42

Windsor Locks 52, Stafford 47

Coventry 44, East Windsor 24

Ellington 48, East Granby 36

Saturday, February 19

Quarterfinals

Granby 46, Suffield 34

Bolton 35, Ellington 23

Canton 56, Coventry 41

Somers 60, Windsor Locks 37

Tuesday, February 22

Semifinals

Granby 36, Bolton 23

Canton 45, Somers 40

Thursday, February 24

Championship game

(3) Canton at (1) Granby