Canton stops Somers to earn a spot in the NCCC Tournament final

SOMERS, Feb. 22, 2022 – Jenna Cuniowski had a game-high 22 points while Sophia Mates scored 16 points, pulled down nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead the Canton High girls basketball team past Somers, 45-40, Tuesday night and into the finals of the NCCC Tournament.
The Warriors (12-10), who have won four straight games, will face league champion Granby (18-4) in the championship game on Thursday in Granby.
Avery Brown scored five points and had a pair of assists while Sam Yanke had seven rebounds and two assists. Ashelyn Cebollero pulled down five rebounds with Cuniowski getting three steals.
Canton went 11-of-16 from the free throw line hitting crucial free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory.
Canton will be playing in the NCCC Tournament final for the fourth time in the last five years. The Warriors won the tournament in 2019 and 2020.
The Bears will be making their first NCCC Tournament final appearance since 1988 when they lost to Ellington, 59-40. Granby has never won the NCCC Tournament.
Canton 45, Somers 40
At Somers
Canton (45) Jenna Cuniowski 7 7-9 22, Sophia Mates 7 2-4 16, Ashelyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Avery Brown 1 2-3 5, Gabby DelSanto 1-0-2, Avery Miller 0–0-0, Sam Yanke 0-0-0, Madisyn Reardon 0-0-0, Julia Lau 0-0-0, Juliana Cavanaugh 0-0-0, Rachel Renaud 0-0-0. Totals: 16 11-16 45
Somers (40) Sydney Cassidy 1 3-4 6, Deidre Dalessio 5 2-2 14, Devon Dalessio 3 2-2 9, Eliana Wood 3 1-2 8, Erin Donahue 1-0-3. Totals: 13 8-10 40
Canton (12-10) 14 9 8 14 — 45
Somers (16-6) 17 6 7 10 — 40
Three-point goals: Cuniowski (C), Brown (C), Cassidy (S), Deidre Dalessio (S) 2, Devon Dalessio (S), Wood (S), Donahue (S)
2022 NCCC Tournament
Friday, February 18
First round
Suffield 52, Rockville 42
Windsor Locks 52, Stafford 47
Coventry 44, East Windsor 24
Ellington 48, East Granby 36
Saturday, February 19
Quarterfinals
Granby 46, Suffield 34
Bolton 35, Ellington 23
Canton 56, Coventry 41
Somers 60, Windsor Locks 37
Tuesday, February 22
Semifinals
Granby 36, Bolton 23
Canton 45, Somers 40
Thursday, February 24
Championship game
(3) Canton at (1) Granby