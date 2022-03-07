Newington co-op beats Terriers for third time to advance in state tourney

NEWINGTON, March 7, 2022 – The Newington co-op boys hockey team beat the Rocky Hill co-op squad twice this season but it was never easy. The physical play of the Terriers creates tough matchups.

It was no different in Monday night’s CIAC Division III tournament game at the Newington Arena. For the third time this season, No. 2 Newington was able to survive in a hard-hitting, grind-it out affair, eliminating No. 15 Rocky Hill 5-2.

The Nor’easters (18-4) received a balanced effort with goals from five different players led by Josh Grimm with a goal and two assists. Canton High’s Evan Howard had a goal and assist for the Nor’easters while Andrew Stribling, Harrison Ranger and Evan Oliver also scored.

Goalie Jeremy Wagner made 14 saves in net to secure the victory for Newington, which advances to Thursday night’s Division III quarterfinal against No. 10 Staples-Westport (9-12) at Northfield Ice Pavilion in North Branford beginning at 7 p.m.

After nearly 10 minutes of tough, back and forth play characterized by body checks and board play, Newington, which is made up of players from Canton, Cromwell, Berlin, Manchester and Newington, took a 1-0 lead on a laser-like shot from Grimm below the face-off circle after a clever assist from Mike Deegan.

But the Terriers, comprised of players from Rocky Hill, Middletown, Plainville and Haddam-Killingworth, lived up to their nickname as they scratched back to tie the game at 1-1 as Tyler Poulin was able to poke a puck by Wagner during a goalmouth scramble.

Newington used the first intermission to regroup and took a 2-1 lead just 1:53 seconds into the 2nd period when Harrison Ranger took a slot area pass from Howard and scored.

Five minutes later, Ranger’s linemate took a pass from Blake Blackwood and snapped a shot that somehow squeaked through the pads of Rocky Hill goalie Philip Beaulieu for a 3-1 lead.

Those pesky Terriers fought back in the third period but a huge save by Wagner on a short-handed breakaway attempt by Connor Konopka stymied the Terriers and breathed some life into the Newington side.

Stribling pushed the lead to 4-1 as he backhanded a rebound off a Grimm shot past Beaulieu. But again, the Terriers showed their grit when Jacob Nelson deflected a Gabe Boly blue line shot past Wagner to cut the Newington lead to two goals, 4-2.

But Howard was able to end any Rocky Hill dream of a comeback when he rifled a shot over Beaulieu’s shoulder with less than 2 minutes remaining. Howard’s goal came during a Nor’Easter power play and resulted from a pretty passing play between Grimm and Canton’s Braeden Humphrey.

Newington co-op 5, Rocky Hill co-op 2

At Newington

Rocky Hill co-op (6-14-1) 1 0 1 — 2

Newington co-op (18-4) 1 2 2 — 5

Goals: Andrews Stribling (N), Harrison Ranger (N), Evan Oliver (N), Evan Howard (N), Josh Grimm (N), Jacob Nelson (RH), Tyler Poulin (RH); Assists: Mike Deegan (N) 2, Grimm (N) 2, Blake Blackwood (N), Howard (N), Braedan Humphrey (N); Saves: Jeremy Wagner (N) 14, Phillip Beaulieu (RH) 12