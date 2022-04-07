Hartford Athletic stops Oyster Bay in U.S. Open Cup action

HARTFORD, April 7, 2022 — Midfielder Luka Prpa snapped a 1-1 deadlock in the 70th minute as Hartford Athletic recorded its first win of the year and halted Oyster Bay United FC’s giant-killing run in the rain at Trinity Health Stadium in U.S. Open Cup action Thursday night.

Hartford advances to the third round where they will host MLS’ New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, April 20 at Trinity Health Stadium at 7 p.m.

Prpa slotted home a rebound from eight yards after a Jean Perez save. A pair of substitutes put a bow on the victory as Rashawn Dally’s long ball set up Prince Saydee’s counterattack goal from eight yards two minutes into stoppage time.

Hartford, winless in USL Championship play (0-2-1), drew first blood in the 48th minute as Joel Johnson headed home a corner kick.

Oyster Bay, amateurs who qualified for the Open Cup via the local qualifying track, leveled the match on Junior Rosero’s 59th-minute penalty kick after defender Abdel Yacoubou took down Sebastien Ruiz in the box a minute prior. Rosero fired his shot into the lower left corner as keeper James Slayton dove in the opposite direction.

During last fall’s local qualifying round, Oyster Bay upset former Open Cup champions N.Y. Greek Americans and N.Y. Pancyprian Freedoms. The Long Island-based club then eliminated Hartford City FC (National Premier Soccer League), 3-0, in the first round at Trinity Health Stadium on March 22.

Next week’s game against the Red Bulls will be Hartford’s first official match against an MLS opponent. Hartford has played preseason friendly matches with New York City FC and New England Revolution and frequently competes against New York Red Bulls II in USL Championship play.

Hartford Athletic 3, Oyster Bay 1

At Hartford

Oyster Bay (1-1) 0 1 — 1

Hartford (1-2-1) 0 3 — 3

Goals: H — 50′ Joel Johnson (Luka Prpa); 70′ Luka Prpa; Prince Saydee 90 + 2; OB — 59′ Junior Rosero (penalty kick); Saves: Jimmy Slayton (H) 2, Jean Perez (OB) 2; Shots: Hartford 15-13, Shots on target: Hartford 5-3; Corners: Hartford 8-1; Fouls: Hartford 10-6; Offsides: Hartford, 5-0; Possession: Hartford 59.3%, Oyster Bay 40.7

Hartford Athletic lineup –– 31 (GK) Jimmy Slayton, 4 (DF) Tulu, 5 (DF) Tom Brewitt, 23 (DF) Modou Jadama, 30 (DF) Joel Johnson, 8 (MF) Peter-Lee Vassell (Conor McGlynn, 60′); 11 (MF) Luka Prpa, 14 (DF) Ash Apollon, 25 (Damon Rouse, 94′); (MF) Pearse O’Brien (Danny Barrera, 60′); 9 (FW) Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (Rashawn Dally, 45′); 17 (FW) Mitchell Curry (Prince Saydee, 60′)

Oyster Bay lineup — 1 (GK) Jean Perez, 2 (DF) Milorod Sabot, 8 (DF) Akeem Morris, 7 (FW) Sebastian Ruiz, 9 (FW) Junior Rosario, 14 (MF) Franco Paz, 15 (FW) Delwin Hernandez (J. Jameis, 53′); 17 (MF) Wilber Gomez (R. Saybolt, 78′); 37 (DF) Jeison Solano, 13 (DF) Dillon Woods, 21 (MF) Said Giorgini