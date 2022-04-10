Home run from Herron lifts Yard Goats past Binghamton

HARTFORD, April 10, 2022 – Hartford outfielder Jimmy Herron hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Yard Goats to a 10-8 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Sunday in Eastern League action at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Herron’s first home run of the season off Binghamton reliver Willie Taveres snapped an 8-8 tie and put the Yard Goats (2-1) ahead for good. Herron entered the game as a pinch-hitter earlier in the game and his game-winning shot to left center field landed in the Connecticare Picnic Pavilion.

Hartford’s Willie MacIver also cracked a home run for the Yard Goats, who scored 23 runs over the past two games while winning the three-game series with two straight victories.

After the Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, the Yard Goats responded with a two-run home run by MacIver, giving Hartford a 2-1 lead. MacIver’s first homer of the season sailed over the huge batter’s eye in centerfield, as he became just the third player to do this in a game at Dunkin Donuts Park.

The Yard Goats batted around in the third inning and scored five runs, ending the afternoon for Binghamton starter Alex Valverde. Ezequiel Tovar’s 2 RBI double, MacIver’s RBI single and Brenton Doyle’s two-run double put Hartford ahead 7-1 after three innings.

Binghamton chipped away with three runs in the fourth inning and then tied the game with four runs in the fifth inning. Johneshwy Fargas cranked a two-run homer to make it 7-3 and Antoine Duplantis RBI single pulled the Rumble Ponies within three. Hartford scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Ezequiel Tovar’s double and it was 8-4. However, Binghamton’s Matt Winaker belted a grand slam home run in the fifth and tied the game at 8-8.

Yard Goats relievers Nick Kennedy, Blair Calvo, and Gavin Hollowell recorded the final nine outs to secure the victory in front of 4,431 fans. Kennedy picked up the win while Hollowell got his first save of the season.

Hartford begins their first road trip on Tuesday in New Hampshire at 6:35 PM. Noah Davis will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on Newsradio 1410 WPOP. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Tuesday, April 19 against the Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots at 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 10, Binghamton 8

At Hartford

Binghamton (1-2) 100 340 000 — 8-13-1

Hartford (2-1) 205 100 20x – 10-11-0

Valverde, Fisher (3), Ragan (6), Taveras (7), Metoyer (8) and Senger; Schilling, Baird (5), Kennedy (7), Calvo (8), Hollowell (9) and MacIver; WP: Kennedy 1-0; LP: Taveras 0-1; Save: Hollowell 1; Att. 4,431