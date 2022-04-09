Home runs help lift Yard Goats to first victory of the season

HARTFORD, April 9, 2022 – Hartford’s Aaron Schunk and Ezequiel Tovar each hit two-run home runs in the third inning to lead the Yard Goats to their first win of the season with a 13-2 win over Binghamton in Eastern League action Saturday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Hartford (1-1) scored eight runs in the third inning to blow open the contest. Every batter in the Yard Goats starting lineup had at least one hit. Hartford starting pitcher Nick Bush fired five scoreless innings and registered eight strikeouts for the victory.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the second inning off Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Renteria. Coco Montes scored on a wild pitch and Jimmy Herron came up with a clutch two-out single, scoring Brenton Doyle, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead.

Hartford chased Renteria from the game in the third inning with its best rally of the year.

Tovar began the with inning with a walk and scored on a double by Willie MacIver to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Brenton Doyle singled home Michael Toglia and MacIver, giving the Yard Goats a 5-0 lead. Aaron Schunk followed with a two-run homer, his first in Double-A, and it was 7-0.

Hartford put together consecutive doubles by Herron and Hunter Stovall, and Tovar capped the rally with a two-run homer to make it 10-0. The Yard Goats added three more runs in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Schunk and a two-run double by Daniel Cope.

The two teams conclude the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. RHP Garrett Schilling will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Alex Valverde will start for the Rumble Ponies.

Hartford 13, Binghamton 2

At Hartford

Binghamton (1-1) 000 000 020 — 2-8-1

Hartford (1-1) 028 300 00x — 13-14-1

Renteria, Lasko (3), Zanghi (8), Otanez (9) and Alvarez; Bush, Pint (6), Darnell (7), Joves (9) and Cope; WP: Bush (1-0); LP: Renteria (0-1)