Avon advances past Windsor; Thomaston eliminates Canton

AVON, May 31, 2022 – Pitcher Jackie Pengel allowed just two hits and struck out 17 to lead No. 6 Avon to a 5-3 win over No. 27 seed Windsor in the first round of the Class L softball tournament Tuesday at Fisher Meadows.

Catcher Amanda Hasler hit her 12th home run of the season and was 2-for-2 on the day. Hasler is now tied with Pengel for the team lead for most home runs this season.

Kayla Jette had a RBI double for the Falcons, who improve to 17-5 on the year. Jette’s RBI double in the first inning and a RBI single from Elizabeth Jerger gave the Falcons an early 2-0 lead. A third run scored on a sacrifice bunt from Olivia Johnson.

Avon will host No. 11 Berlin on Wednesday beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Fisher Meadows.

For Windsor (9-12), freshman pitcher Sydney Hicks allowed seven hits and struck out nine.

Avon 5, Windsor 3

At Avon

Windsor (9-12) 001 020 0 — 3-2-0

Avon (17-5) 301 001 x — 5-7-5

Sydney Hicks and Addison Shaffer; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (15-4); LP: Hicks; 2B: Kayla Jette (A); HR: Amanda Hasler (A)

Thomaston 6, Canton 2

CANTON, May 31, 2022 – With a pair of home runs in the seventh inning, No. 20 Thomaston pulled away from No. 13 Canton to earn a 6-2 win in the first round of the Class S tournament Tuesday.

The visiting Bears (10-8) had a one-run lead in the seventh while McKenzie Fairfax singled and scored on a two-run home run from Kristen Foeli. The Bears added a third run on a solo home run from Emma Sanson.

Thomaston freshman pitcher Sloan Walmsley picked up the win, going the distance, allowing just three hits and striking out six. Catcher Joy Shand was 2-for-3 for the Warriors (13-8).

Thomaston 6, Canton 2

At Canton

Thomaston (10-8) 020 010 3 — 6-8-1

Canton (13-8) 000 200 0 — 2-3-2

Sloan Walmsley and Kristen Foeli; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Walmsley; LP: Butterfield (9-8); 2B: none; 3B: McKenzie Fairfax (T), Sloan Walmsley (T); HR: Kristen Foeli (T), Emma Sanson (T)