Connect with us

Softball

Avon advances past Windsor; Thomaston eliminates Canton

AVON, May 31, 2022 – Pitcher Jackie Pengel allowed just two hits and struck out 17 to lead No. 6 Avon to a 5-3 win over No. 27 seed Windsor in the first round of the Class L softball tournament Tuesday at Fisher Meadows.

Catcher Amanda Hasler hit her 12th home run of the season and was 2-for-2 on the day. Hasler is now tied with Pengel for the team lead for most home runs this season.

Kayla Jette had a RBI double for the Falcons, who improve to 17-5 on the year. Jette’s RBI double in the first inning and a RBI single from Elizabeth Jerger gave the Falcons an early 2-0 lead. A third run scored on a sacrifice bunt from Olivia Johnson.

Avon will host No. 11 Berlin on Wednesday beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Fisher Meadows.

For Windsor (9-12), freshman pitcher Sydney Hicks allowed seven hits and struck out nine.

Avon 5, Windsor 3
At Avon
Windsor (9-12)           001  020  0  — 3-2-0
Avon (17-5)                 301  001  x  — 5-7-5
Sydney Hicks and Addison Shaffer; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (15-4); LP: Hicks; 2B: Kayla Jette (A); HR: Amanda Hasler (A)

Pitcher Alice Butterfield gave up eight hits and struck out two in Tuesday’s loss to Thomaston in the Class S tournament.

Thomaston 6, Canton 2
CANTON, May 31, 2022 – With a pair of home runs in the seventh inning, No. 20 Thomaston pulled away from No. 13 Canton to earn a 6-2 win in the first round of the Class S tournament Tuesday.

The visiting Bears (10-8) had a one-run lead in the seventh while McKenzie Fairfax singled and scored on a two-run home run from Kristen Foeli. The Bears added a third run on a solo home run from Emma Sanson.

Thomaston freshman pitcher Sloan Walmsley picked up the win, going the distance, allowing just three hits and striking out six. Catcher Joy Shand was 2-for-3 for the Warriors (13-8).

Thomaston 6, Canton 2
At Canton
Thomaston (10-8)      020  010  3  — 6-8-1
Canton (13-8)             000  200  0  — 2-3-2
Sloan Walmsley and Kristen Foeli; Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; WP: Walmsley; LP: Butterfield (9-8); 2B: none; 3B: McKenzie Fairfax (T), Sloan Walmsley (T); HR: Kristen Foeli (T), Emma Sanson (T)

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Softball