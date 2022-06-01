Avon dominates Berlin to advance in Class M tournament

AVON, June 1, 2022 – Pitcher Jackie Pengel gave up just one hit and struck out 16 to lead No. 6 Avon to a 9-0 shutout win over No. 11 Berlin in the second round of the CIAC Class M softball tournament Wednesday at Fisher Meadows.

The Falcons (18-5) advance to the Friday’s quarterfinals for the first time since 1999. Avon will host No. 14 Fitch-Groton (15-9) at Fisher Meadows at a time to be announced.

While Pengel was dominant on the mound, she also got the job done at the plate. She was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and four RBI. Pengel has put a team-leading 14 over the fence so far this spring. Catcher Amanda Hasler also hit a two-run home run for the Falcons, her 13th of the season.

Michalina Centofanti had a double and drove in two runs for the Falcons.

Kailee Demaio had a single in the fourth inning for Berlin (15-7). It was Pengel’s seventh one-hit game and her fifth shutout of the season.

Avon took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a three-run home run to center field from Pengel. Centofanti had reached on an error and Hasler walked before Pengel came to the plate.

In the fifth inning, the bases were loaded for the Falcons thanks to a error, a batter being hit by a pitch and an intentional walk to Pengel. Kayla Jette singled to right field, driving in a run for a 4-0 lead.

The Falcons scored five in the sixth inning thanks to a two-run homer from Hasler, a solo home run from Pengel and a two-run double from Centofanti.

Avon 9, Berlin 0

At Avon

Berlin (15-7) 000 000 0 — 0-1-2

Avon (18-5) 003 015 x — 9-8-1

Hailey Wieczorek and Sophia Fazzina; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (16-4); LP: Wieczorek; 2B: Michalina Centofanti (A); HR: Jackie Pengel (A) 2, Amanda Hasler (A)