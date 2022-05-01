Raymond wins second straight Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic

CANTON, May 1, 2022 – On a beautiful, sunny May morning, more than 600 runners participated in the seventh annual Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic road race along the Farmington River trail.

For the second straight year, Terryville’s Tyler Raymond came away with the victory on Sunday. He didn’t match his record-setting pace set a year earlier but he had a solid two-minute win over Terryville’s Colby Brown. Raymond, 28, won the race with a time of 31:41 over the 6.2 mile course. In 2021, Raymond set the course record with a time of 31: 03.

Burlington’s Lindsey Cascio won her first Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic with a winning time of 40:44, good enough for 19th overall in the race that had 606 finishers. Newington’s Kristina Miner was second with a time of 41:25 and 20th overall.

Collinsville’s Jennifer Rottkamp was the top runner from Canton and Avon area in the women’s race, finishing eighth with a time of 46:47. Simsbury’s Alli May did finish fourth with a time of 44:10.

Billy Barone of the Weatogue section of Simsbury was the first Farmington Valley runner across the finish line in 40:05, good enough for 17th place. Avon’s James Neskie was 21st with a time of 41:25.

2022 Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic

At Collinsville

Overall: Tyler Raymond, Terryville, 31:41 for 6.2 miles (10K), 2. Colby Brown, Terryville, 33:46, 3. Reid McGrath, Pawling, NY 34:07, 4. Brishen Dearborn, Portland, 36:00, 5. Christopher Wyburn-Powell, Boulder, Colo., 36:42, 6. Jonathan Follow, Wakefield, MA, 36:53; 7. Ethan Shea, East Hampton, 37:28, 8. Ryan O’Connor, Bristol, 37:49, 9. Chris Raymond, Glastonbury, 37:54; 10. Michael Dallis, New Hartford, 38:32

Women top 10: Lindsey Cascio, Burlington (19th overall), 40:44, 2. Kristina Miner, Newington (20) 41:25, 3. Samara Johnson, Lebanon (29) 43:06, 4. Alli May, Simsbury (35) 44:10, 5. Melissa Emmerich, Manchester (43), 44:59, 6. Glenne Fucci, New York, NY (57) 46:18, 7. Debbie Perry, Southington (58) 46:43. 8. Jennifer Rottkamp, Collinsville (59) 46:47, 9. Samantha Park, Meriden (61) 46:52, 10. Christine Neskie, Avon (67) 47:18

Overall race results

Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic

Year: Men’s winner Time Woman’s winner (Overall) Time 2022: Tyler Raymond, Terryville 31:41 Lindsey Cascio, Burlington (19) 40:44 2021: Tyler Raymond, Terryville 31:03 Brittany Telke, Bristol (11) 40:22 2020: Tyler Lyon, West Hartford 31:31* Kate Zendell, Farmington (8) 41:01* 2019: Tyler Lyon, West Hartford 32:42 Monica Mays, Canton (17) 43:24 2018: Tyler Lyon, Harwinton 33:31 Rebecca Stephenson, Unionville (12) 41:43 2017: Alex Nordstrom, Coventry 32:20 Mary Lynn Currier, Burlington (13) 39:58 2016: Brett Stoeffler, Tolland 36:23 Mary Lynn Currier, Burlington (8) 40:36

2020 runners ran the course over a 10-day period and self-reported their times. Not counted toward official race records.